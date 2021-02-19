‘South Park’ returns early with hour-long ‘vaccination special’





It’s safe to assume that the episode will touch on major events of the past few months.

South Park returns in early 2021 because there has been too much in the news that Trey Parker and Matt Stone have to address through their beloved show Comedy Central. Another hour-long special is scheduled to premiere on March 10, titled “South ParQ The Vaccination Special”. The episode will air simultaneously on MTV2 at 8 p.m. The series typically runs its seasons in the fall, but due to the pandemic, only an hour-long “Pandemic Special” aired in 2020. A behind-the-scenes featurette pointed out that the show’s creation at a distance was not no small task. “Citizens of South ParQ are calling for COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new group of activists are trying to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated,” read a description of the upcoming special. It’s safe to assume the episode will touch on major events of recent months, such as the presidential election (is Mr. Garrison finally returning to his old state?) And the COVID-19 vaccination effort. The “Q” in the title is also a hint that the special will likely address QAnon’s conspiracy theory and possibly even the U.S. Capitol insurgency. It’s still unclear when the series will return with its traditional 30-minute weekly episodes. Before the pandemic hits and the show is forced to take a break,South Parkmade headlines around the world for his sharp critique of how Hollywood tends to shape its content to avoid offending Chinese government censors. In response,South Parkwas banned in China, with the country’s internet and streaming services completely wiped from the show. Parker and Stone found it hilarious. In 2019,South Parkhas been renewed until 2022. The show’s entire library has moved from Hulu to HBO Max for an estimated value of $ 500 million.







