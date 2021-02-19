All the signs of a breakup

A rocky road. Kim kardashian and Kanye west were once dubbed relationship goals, but their marriage turned tumultuous long before they officially left it in 2021.

The keeping up with the Kardashians star met West in the early 2000s. He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember spending time with him and then they made a video together, so I would see him many times. He would ask his friends: Who is this Kim Kardajan? He didn’t know what my name was, she remembers Ryan seacrest in 2017.

While the duo struck up a friendship, they both dated different people throughout the 2000s. Kardashian even married an NBA player. Kris Humphries in August 2011, but filed for divorce 72 days later.

Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking, and I just went in a different direction, admitted the KKW Beauty during the KUWTK 10th anniversary special. I think I had to go through this to figure out what I wanted. After my breakup I felt really depressed and he said, come to Paris and see my fashion show. He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to have a date with me. So, I went there and I stayed with him, and that’s where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed I fell madly in love with him and thought, Oh my God, why didn’t I do that sooner? This is how real life is like love, fun and real support.

Shortly after Kardashian and West decided to give it a go, she found out she was pregnant. While giving birth to daughter North in June 2013, the rapper publicly revealed in July 2020 that the duo discussed ending her pregnancy, a comment that sparked major issues between the couple.

Before things broke between the duo, Kardashian and West tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed three more children: Saint (born December 2015), Chicago (January 2018) and Psalm (May 2019).

Between the Chicago arrivals and The Psalms by substitution, West has made headlines for a series of controversial remarks and bizarre rants on Twitter. Mother Kardashian, Kris jenner, admitted to Us weekly when the couple had a few hiccups in 2018, but were now solid.

Mom said We back then: They’re committed to each other, and people, you’re not always going to be okay with each other forever, Jenner explained. You are going to have differences. You’re going to have things popping up.

Fast forward to 2020 and West, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the past, was in the news again as he decided to run for President of the United States. At a campaign rally in South Carolina, the Jesus Walks rapper was visibly moved as he discussed abortion and his eldest daughter. After stranger tweets (keep reading for a reminder), West has publicly apologized to his wife. The scandal also prompted Kardashian to bring up her husband’s mental health issues for the first time in the media.

Those who understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor, she wrote in part via Instagram. People who are not aware or who are far removed from this experience may be judgmental and not understand that the individual himself or herself has to go through the process to get help, no matter how hard they try. family and friends.

Sources later said We that Kardashian was weighing her options regarding her future with West as they continued to live separate lives. In January 2021, Us confirmed that they had been in counseling, but their marriage reached its breaking point after a big fight in early December 2020.

Kanye exploded on Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that, source said We.

A second insider added that it was only a matter of time before their union ended. She didn’t just walk away, the source said. The comments on North and the abortion were the final confirmation. She will protect children first, always.

News broke on February 19, 2021, that Kardashian has officially filed for divorce.

Scroll on for a timeline of Kimyes’ biggest signs of separation: