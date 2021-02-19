Filming of Dilip Gulati Nyay: justice which draws inspiration from the life of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been sealed off. The film will see actor Zuber K Khan try out the role of the deceased actor while Shreya Shukla will play Rhea Chakraborty.

Nyay: Justice Based on the Life of Sushant Singh Rajput Wrapped Up; to be released in april

Speaking to a news agency, Zuber said the film focuses on Rhea and Sushant’s lives and their chemistry. He said the film is not only about justice for SSR, but also about justice for Rhea.

Zuber further stated that he knew Sushant from their gym where they often interacted when they trained in martial arts in 2015. They also connected while working for the same production house Balaji. While Sushant was at the head of Pavitra Rishta, Zuber worked Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

Nyay: justice should be released in April. The film also stars Aman Varma and veteran actor Asrani. The film is produced by Rahul Sharma and Sarla Saraogi, whose lawyer husband Ashok Saraogi represented the director of the SSR, Shruti Modi, in the case of the death of actors.

READ ALSO: Rhea Chakrabortys’ call for justice and truth prevailed, Rheas lawyer says after Bombay HC delivers verdict on FIR against sisters of Sushant Singh Rajputs

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.