Best Actor at the Oscars 2021: Hannibal Lecter x2? Hopkins and Mikkelsen





It’s not often that two rivals at the Oscars share a role. Allowed, Anthony hopkins (“The Father”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”) play different characters in the films that they need to be considered for now, but one of the two actors’ best-known roles is the same. They both played Hannibal Lecter. SEE‘Another Round’ director Thomas Vinterberg took his actors to an ‘alcohol boot camp’, but the movie is about more than alcohol [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Hannibal, of course, is the cannibalistic serial killer created by the author Thomas harris and represented by several actors on the screen, starting with Brian cox in “Manhunter” (1986). But it was Hopkins’ portrayal in The Silence of the Lambs (1991) that made the character iconic. The film won the Oscar for Best Picture and Hopkins won the Best Actor award. He went on to reprise the role in the sequel “Hannibal” (2001) and the prequel “Red Dragon” (2002). It was a tough act to follow, but Mikkelsen became a cult favorite for his portrayal of the title role in “Hannibal,” the series that spanned three seasons on NBC (2013-2015) and explored the character’s relationship with FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh dancy) before Lecter was discovered and jailed for his horrific crimes. SEEWill Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman make Oscar history with wins for “The Father”?

Now, they are considered for decidedly more sympathetic performances. Hopkins plays a man struggling with dementia in “The Father”, while Mikkelsen plays a teacher in the midst of a midlife crisis he tries to cure with alcohol in “Another Round”. Of the two, Hopkins is the more likely bet for an Oscar nomination according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, but they could both end up in the race. As of this writing, Hopkins ranks second in our Best Actor Predictions with a rating of 4/1, behind only the lag. Chadwick boseman (“Ma Rainey’s black background”). He has previously won Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Award nominations, in addition to nominations or wins from film critic groups in Boston, Chicago, Florida and London, among others. It would be his sixth Oscar name, but he hasn’t won since “Lambs,” which was his first career application. SEEMeet the panel of expert directors: ‘The Father’, ‘Greyhound’, ‘I’m No Longer Here’, ‘Sound of Metal’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Mikkelsen hasn’t done so much around (pardon the pun) in this season’s awards, with a few notable exceptions. It won the Best Actor award at the Danish Film Awards and the European Film Awards, with the film also winning the Best Picture award at these events. The film also won nominations for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, and it made the shortlist for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars, keeping it solidly in the conversation. Mikkelsen is an underdog in our ratings, but as the academy of cinema has grown in recent years it has become more international, and we have received numerous nominations for foreign language performances, including Isabelle Huppert (“She”), Yalitza Aparicio and Marina of Tavira (“Roma”), and Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), not to mention the historic Best Picture victory last year for “Parasite” in Korean. So there may still be a chance to see two Hannibals rise up when Oscar’s names are announced on March 15. TO PREDICTOscar nominations 2021 until March 15

