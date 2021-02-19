Samara Weaving to play Holly Madison in Sony TV limited series





The former Playboy Bunny will produce the series based on her book of the same name.

Sony teams up with Holly Madison to bring her book, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Warning Tales from a Former Playboy Bunny, on the television. The independent studio opted for the book and operated Samara Weaving (Hollywood; Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri) to play Madison. A network is not yet connected, but the project, seen as a limited series, is expected to generate interest from premium cables and streaming outlets. Australian writer Marieke Hardy (Posed) adapt the book and write the script. Sony TV-based Will Gluck (Easy) and Richard Schwartz (Wake up) and their banner Olive Bridge Entertainment will executive produce alongside Judith Verno of Peace Out Productions (Masters of sex, the story of Anna Nicole). Madison is also attached to executive production. Published in 2015 by Dey Street Books, In the rabbit hole spent several weeks at the top The New York Timesbestseller list. According to Sony, the series goes beyond the polished facade of the Playboy brand to portray the visceral, often deeply damaging, stories of women who came in as a result of a dream and found themselves manipulated, controlled and abused by the machine. Madison, one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends, is no stranger to television. She appeared in the reality TV series of E! The girls next door and had his own show, Holly’s world. The latter raced for two seasons on E !. His second book, The Vegas Diaries: Romance, Rolling the Dice, and the Road to Reinvention which details her life in Las Vegas was published in 2016. It is replaced by UTA and Sloane Offer. The weaving, meanwhile, appears next in Hulu’s star-studded film. Nine Perfect Strangers mini-series. Received by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Gang Tire, his credits include the upcoming feature film Snake Eyes: Origins of GI Joe as well as Bill and Ted face the music and Ready or Not.







