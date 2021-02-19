Rashmika Mandanna is intensely preparing for Bollywood debut, Mission Majnu, mid-shoot for Pushpa; Deets inside





Rashmika Mandanna has two exciting projects in her pipeline namely Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra and Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Written by Pinkvilla Office

68,936 readings

Bombay Posted: Feb 19, 2021 6:38 PM

It is well known that national crush, Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy with the filming of her Bollywood debut, Mission Majnu. She has made headlines almost every day since announcing her role in Mission Majnu. In recent months, the actress has been seen making quick detours to Mumbai to attend various workshops for the film. Now, it has been revealed by a source close to the actress that she is preparing intensely for her role in Mission Majnu. The source reveals: “Rashmika attended numerous online storytelling and other drama workshops, before starting filming Mission Majnu in Lucknow. She is currently working on her pan-Indian film, ‘Pushpa’. But whenever she has free time, she studies her character from Mission Majnu and tries to improvise it in some way. She is also very happy to join the film sets soon. “ Also Read: Chakra Twitter Review: Vishal and Shraddha Srinath starrer opens to mixed response Mission Majnu will also mark Rashmikas’ first spy film, having won the hearts of fans in films like Geetha Govindam and Sarileru Neekevvaru. After giving such remarkable and memorable performances in the south, Rashmika’s Bollywood debut is considered one of the most sought after and anticipated. In the meantime, it is expected that the next Pushpa program will start soon. The film has Allu Arjun as the main actor, which is directed by Sukumar. X

Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos