5 Fauquier Friday factoids: local actors on stage





Part of the latest cast from Fauquier community theaters and part of Warrenton’s 17.5 million square feet of buildings.

19 Actors of the last production of the Community Theater of Fauquier, Bad Auditions on Camera. The comedy, presented virtually, will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 20 and 27, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 21. Available here, tickets cost $ 10 for an individual, $ 15 for a couple and $ 20 for a family household. Each will run on a streaming device. The plot centers on the challenge of casting directors to select an actor in one day to play the role of a lawyer in a crime drama. 29 The number of calls for help that career first responders and volunteers handled during the winter storm conditions on Thursday, according to the Fauquier Sheriff’s Communications Division. This total includes 20 medical calls, eight vehicle accidents and one fire alarm alert. Our combined fire and rescue service responded to just eight auto accidents, Fire / Rescue Chief Darren Stevens wrote in a text on Friday. We are all so grateful to everyone who has heard the calls to avoid non-essential travel, which makes crews more available to handle medical emergencies. 8.9 percent Fauquier counties have estimated population growth over the past decade, according to the University of Virginias Weldon Cooper’s Public Service Center. The county had around 70,996 residents as of July 1, the center recently reported. The population of Fauquiers stood at 65,203 as of April 1, 2010, according to the US Census Bureau. The states’ population grew 7.3 percent to about 8.58 million. Among Fauquiers’ neighbors, Loudoun experienced the fastest growth at 34.1%, followed by Stafford with 18.9%, Prince William with 16.5% and Culpeper with 12.4%. The pandemic has delayed the release of the 2020 census results, prompting Weldon Cooper to release his updated estimate earlier than expected. 17.35 Millions of square feet of buildings are found in the town of Warrenton. This calculation, using figures from 2018, comes from a consulting firm that has done research to support Warrentons full plan update. Single-family homes account for 59.9 percent of city land use, followed by commercial / industrial uses at 26.2 percent and government uses at 8 percent. 9 The number of public hearings that the Fauquier County Planning Commission will hold on Wednesday, February 24, is the highest it has held at a monthly meeting since last August. Mainly because of COVID-19, the commission met only six times last year and held only 23 public hearings on various land use applications, including a special exception permit, a modification of zoning ordinance and rezoning applications. In contrast, the commission met 11 times in 2019 and held 38 public hearings. Usually meeting on the third Thursday of the month, the five-member commission serves as an advisory committee to the county supervisory board, which has final authority over land use matters.







