Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West





After seven years of marriage, four children and months of rumors of conflict, Kim Kardashian reportedly filed for divorce from Kanye West. TMZ reports that Kardashian is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children, an agreement West would “agree to”, according to the outlet. Sources say the former “are committed to co-parenting together” and are “well advanced in reaching a property settlement agreement.” As for their prenuptial agreement, neither Kardashian, 40, nor West, 43, disputes the terms and their divorce is called “amicable” by TMZ. The relatively non-dramatic procedures come after Kardashian reportedly assessed divorce details before filing earlier this month. “Kim definitely has all of her ducks in a row when it comes to kids and finances in case she decides to officially file. [for divorce], “said a source Entertainment tonight at the time. “Kim still loves and supports Kanye and wants the best for him and his whole family,” the source continued. “They are obviously still evaluating what exactly that looks like, but Kim is ready for whatever events come her way. Kim is worried and concerned that Kanye is not mentally stable enough to be the father their family needs. “ High on Kardashian and West’s priorities are their children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalma, 1, a source said. AND. “Kim and Kanye’s hope for the future is to be able to co-parent their children in good health and raise them together without any issues or difficulties and to keep their personal lives and any issues out of public view for the good.” of their young and of everyone. family, ”the insider explained. “The kids have a sense of what’s going on, but Kim tries to keep the light on and position the situation as a good thing that their dad is taking time to think it over and get healthy and that they’ll see it soon when he does. feel better . “ Speculation that the couple had decided to quit began on January 5, when Page six reported that “divorce is imminent” for Kardashian and West. The outlet also noted Kardashian’s hiring of A-list divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who previously handled her separation from her husband Kris Humphries. (Kardashian started dating West in April 2012 when she was still married to Humphries, whom she separated after 72 days of marriage.) A source said at the time that things got better. tense between West and members of the extended Kardashian clan. He is “completely above the whole family He doesn’t want anything to do with them,” the insider said Page six, adding that he thought keeping up with the Kardashians was “unbearable”. But divorce rumors followed the powerful couple for months before this report. As of July 22, E! reported that Kardashian and West are “spending time apart at the moment.” Kardashian resided in Los Angeles, while West maintained the couple’s home in Wyoming. “He hasn’t seen the kids for a week,” the E! an insider said last July. Kim tried to fly to Wyoming to get help from Kanye [for his bipolar disorder] and he refuses it. She wants to help him and has been trying for over a month now. Kanye’s behavior gradually worsened. “ The rest of Kimye’s divorce drama set to unfold KUWTKthe last season. “Kardashians are planning on going out on a high,” source says Page six in January. “They filmed Kim discussing her marriage issues. But everyone involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, as the finale won’t air until later in 2021.”

