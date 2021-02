Another California theme park kicks off limited-time event pending reopening – Orange County Register

Legoland California will be opening parts of Miniland, Fun Town, Ninjago World, Castle Hill, Imagination Zone and the Chima Water Park for a new, limited-time event for families looking for a place to let the kids burn. energy during the coronavirus pandemic. The Build N Play Days will take place on select dates from March 5 to May 2 at the Carlsbad Theme Park. SEE ALSO: Legoland to Governor Newsom: Let California Theme Parks Reopen Legoland California and other California theme parks are unlikely to return to full operation until spring or summer, in accordance with state-issued COVID-19 health and safety reopening guidelines. Legoland is the latest theme park in Southern California to launch a special limited-time event pending reopening – joining Disney California Adventure, Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain and SeaWorld San Diego. Build N Play Days will feature Lego building activities, adventure playgrounds, character encounter opportunities, shows, and food. No rides or amusement park attractions will be open during the event. Children can climb the play structures of Castle Hill, Ninjago World and Duplo Playtown. Creative efforts include a Lego building activity in Fun Town and a minifigure-making experience on the roof of the Miniland Model Shop. Packs of disinfected bricks will be provided. SEE ALSO: California theme parks could be last to return to US as New York sets reopening date Fun Town will have live music while Miniland will host a dance party and treasure hunt. Al fresco dining will be available at Smokehouse BBQ, Pizza Mania and Beer Garden. The Grannys Apple Fries and Churros con Chocolate food stalls will also be open. Guests who book a stay at the Legoland Castle Hotel will have exclusive access to the Chima Water Park inside Legoland during Build N Play Days. The water park includes a wave pool, water slides, and a boat building station. SEE ALSO:More than 40 US theme parks set 2021 reopening dates Legoland California follows the now-familiar new standard of COVID-19 health and safety protocols with mandatory face covers, temperature tests, social distancing and improved disinfection. Build N Play days run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from March 5 to 7, March 12 to 14, March 19 to April 11, April 16 to 18, April 23 to 25 and April 30 to May 2 . Tickets for Build N Play days are $ 20 to $ 30 for general admission and $ 15 to $ 20 for annual pass holders. Entrance to the water park costs an additional $ 10. Parking is $ 5.

