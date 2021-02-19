Entertainment
Who is “Jake From State Farm” actor Kevin Miles?
State Farm’s Jake has become a mainstay in advertising – and with Kevin Miles behind the character, he’s still going strong. Miles landed the role of Jake From State Farm in 2020 when the company decided to change the cast. So who is actor Kevin Miles and how did he end the performance State Farms khaki sport seller?
Jake from State Farm always loved to play
RELATED: Janet Jackson thanks fans for controlling Skyrockets after Justin Timberlake drama
State Farm’s Jake has been around since 2011, although Kevin Miles himself is new to the role as of 2020. However, Miles has always been new, he wanted to get into acting, ever since he was a young boy.
In fact, according to Forbes, Miles has been interested in comedy since the age of 9. His father was the first to notice his sons’ interest in the career, and Miles acknowledges that part of his interest came from watching television in his youth.
You watch all these shows on TV of these people doing all these cool things and you want to be them. And as an actor, you can be anything, Miles’ father told him.
Miles says his first time on stage was a production of Romeo and Juliet. Apparently, the feeling of being on stage was a powerful experience for him.
“So I have to play Lord Capulet. It was my first time on stage and I just remember feeling like I was Marlon Brando in The Godfather Up there. The reaction was overwhelming and I saw endless opportunities to be an actor, he said.
He slept in his car before the Jake From State Farm commercial
After Kevin Miles graduated from the Conservatory of Theater Arts at Webster University, he intended to pursue his acting career. However, he wasn’t sure whether he would go to Los Angeles or New York next. Things were going to get tougher before Miles got the role of Jake From State Farm.
I didn’t know if I wanted to go to Los Angeles or New York or if I had to stay in Chicago, my hometown, and save money and accumulate credits there, ”he explained.
Eventually, Miles moved to Los Angeles – but he made it homeless and ended up sleeping in his car for a while.
“What I wanted was to just come to LA. So I have this one-way ticket. My mom came with me and helped me get this old used Mustang and left the next day. I didn’t have an apartment. I came with two bags and a pillow, Miles said.
Miles finally had his big chance by relentlessly applying. He revealed that he tested well with almost every focus group.
“In focus groups I have always tested as number one, except maybe one [group]. State Farm Rand CMO [Harbert], he’s a great guy but he let me know, I wasn’t looking for you. I was definitely looking for the original Jake. It was my wife who saw your reminder sheet and immediately said “This is your Jake”. “
What happened to the original Jake From State Farm?
Some fans of the original Jake From State Farm may be sad to see the actor go, but it’s hard to deny that Kevin Miles did a great job filling his shoes.
State Farm Assistant Vice President Patty Morris revealed it was time to switch actors largely because the role required a professional, which the original Jake Stone was not.
[Stone] delivered his famous line, Uhkhakis, very well. However, this expanded role is very demanding and is best filled by a professional actor, she said. Daily Marketing.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]