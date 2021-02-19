Who is “Jake From State Farm” actor Kevin Miles?

State Farm’s Jake has become a mainstay in advertising – and with Kevin Miles behind the character, he’s still going strong. Miles landed the role of Jake From State Farm in 2020 when the company decided to change the cast. So who is actor Kevin Miles and how did he end the performance State Farms khaki sport seller?

Jake from State Farm always loved to play

Kevin Miles, Jake From State Farm actor, delivers the famous “Uh, khakis?” line. | State Farm Insurance via YouTube

State Farm’s Jake has been around since 2011, although Kevin Miles himself is new to the role as of 2020. However, Miles has always been new, he wanted to get into acting, ever since he was a young boy.

In fact, according to Forbes, Miles has been interested in comedy since the age of 9. His father was the first to notice his sons’ interest in the career, and Miles acknowledges that part of his interest came from watching television in his youth.

You watch all these shows on TV of these people doing all these cool things and you want to be them. And as an actor, you can be anything, Miles’ father told him.

Miles says his first time on stage was a production of Romeo and Juliet. Apparently, the feeling of being on stage was a powerful experience for him.

“So I have to play Lord Capulet. It was my first time on stage and I just remember feeling like I was Marlon Brando in The Godfather Up there. The reaction was overwhelming and I saw endless opportunities to be an actor, he said.

He slept in his car before the Jake From State Farm commercial

After Kevin Miles graduated from the Conservatory of Theater Arts at Webster University, he intended to pursue his acting career. However, he wasn’t sure whether he would go to Los Angeles or New York next. Things were going to get tougher before Miles got the role of Jake From State Farm.

I didn’t know if I wanted to go to Los Angeles or New York or if I had to stay in Chicago, my hometown, and save money and accumulate credits there, ”he explained.

Eventually, Miles moved to Los Angeles – but he made it homeless and ended up sleeping in his car for a while.

“What I wanted was to just come to LA. So I have this one-way ticket. My mom came with me and helped me get this old used Mustang and left the next day. I didn’t have an apartment. I came with two bags and a pillow, Miles said.

Miles finally had his big chance by relentlessly applying. He revealed that he tested well with almost every focus group.

“In focus groups I have always tested as number one, except maybe one [group]. State Farm Rand CMO [Harbert], he’s a great guy but he let me know, I wasn’t looking for you. I was definitely looking for the original Jake. It was my wife who saw your reminder sheet and immediately said “This is your Jake”. “

What happened to the original Jake From State Farm?

Some fans of the original Jake From State Farm may be sad to see the actor go, but it’s hard to deny that Kevin Miles did a great job filling his shoes.

State Farm Assistant Vice President Patty Morris revealed it was time to switch actors largely because the role required a professional, which the original Jake Stone was not.

[Stone] delivered his famous line, Uhkhakis, very well. However, this expanded role is very demanding and is best filled by a professional actor, she said. Daily Marketing.