WWE Rumors on WrestleMania 37 Card, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Kross vs. Escobar | Launderer report

John Raoux / Associated Press

Bleacher Report keeps you up to date with the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WrestleMania 37 Card Rumor

WWE would only have a small handful of matches in place for WrestleMania 37 in April, but even these are not currently finalized.

According to Wrestling Votes, Edge vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and a tag team match involving Bad Bunny are the only matches that look like a go for WrestleMania until now.

The biggest show of the year is less than two months away, so it’s somewhat surprising that WWE has so little on the books if the report is correct.

None of the matches mentioned above have been officially announced by WWE, but depending on how the storylines play out, they look likely.

Edge and Belair are the male and female winners of the Royal Rumble respectively, so they have a choice of which champions they want to face.

Edge’s most electric showdown so far has been with Reigns, as Belair and Banks have interacted on several occasions, and a fight between them would be kind of a dream match.

WWE has teased the return of The Fiend in revenge for Orton, and Bad Bunny has been heavily involved with Damian Priest in recent weeks, and things seem to be moving towards Bad Bunny and Priest versus The Miz and John Morrison.

This leaves some top-tier Superstars with no clear place on the WrestleMania map yet, including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan, among others.

The WWE roster is packed with top talent, and the potential is there for a spectacular WrestleMania card if the creative team puts the right pieces together.

For now, WWE appears to have a solid foundation in place, but they need to flesh out the card in the coming weeks.

Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s WWE Landing Potential

Rumors have circulated about the WWE signing Davey Boy Smith Jr. to a contract, and if that happens, there would be a chance he will end up on a brand in his late father’s homeland.

According to Dave Meltzer ofWrestling Observer Newsletter(h / t Felix upton of Ringside News), nothing has been decided as to where Smith will wrestle if WWE signs it, but NXT UK was ‘the most talked about’ a few months ago.

Smith is the son of WWE Legend “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, who was in the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class who has yet to be officially inducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic .

Davey Jr. had already signed a development agreement with WWE in 2006. He made sporadic television appearances from 2006 to 2008 before forming The Hart Dynasty with Tyson Kidd and Natalya.

It lasted just over a year and saw Smith and Kidd win the WWE and World Tag Team Championships.

Smith was released from his contract with WWE in 2011 and has since wrestled for numerous promotions including New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Noah, All Japan Pro Wrestling and Major League Wrestling.

Smith has won the IWGP Tag Team Championships with Lance Archer three times, and he also held the MLW Tag Team Championships with Brian Pillman Jr. and Teddy Hart.

While most of Smith’s success has come in tag teams, the 35-year-old is a powerful and powerful physical force, and he has the potential to become a star as a singles competitor.

This would be especially true at NXT UK given his father’s popularity and tenderness in the UK.

WALTER is the current and longest-serving UK NXT champion of all time, but someone of Smith’s stature could presumably knock him off his perch.

Reason why Kross vs Escobar was postponed

A match between Karrion Kross and NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar was supposed to take place on Wednesday in the NXT episode, but the match was moved to next week after Escobar declined to participate.

According to Meltzer (h / t Upton), the real reason for the match being postponed was due to a medical issue, although Meltzer did not specify who was handling the match or what it was about.

Escobar started talking about Kross several weeks ago, which led to NXT general manager William Regal agreeing to book a match between them.

Escobar tried to get away with asking Legado del Fantasma members Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza to attack Kross, but Kross managed to take them both down.

Escobar was shown arriving at NXT in his vehicle on Wednesday, to come back in and say he would not face Kross.

Regal then announced that if Escobar did not show up to face Kross next week, he would be stripped of the NXT cruiserweight title.

While the postponement was apparently the result of a real-life glitch, the NXT creative team did a good job of integrating it into the storyline, and that made sense from Escobar’s perspective, as it seemed try to avoid a match against Kross before. .

ListenRadio Rust Ringfor all hot wrestling topics. Watch the latest episode in the player below(warning: one languageNSFW).