



IRVINE, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 19, 2021 – Blizzard Entertainment today launched BlizzConline, an all-virtual version of its Eternal Community and Game Celebration, with a slew of game news and announcements for a global online audience of fans and enthusiasts tuning in for FREE via www.blizzcon.com. This press release contains multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005513/en/ During the opening ceremony that just ended, Company President J. Allen Brack and Blizzards Franchise Development Managers reflected on the past and shared an exciting look to the future, revealing the games and following game updates, much of which will be explored in more detail during the show: One of the most acclaimed titles in PC gaming history returns with Diablo II: resurrected , a faithful remaster of the classic Blizzards action-RPG and its award-winning expansion, Lord of destruction, coming later this year on Windows PC and, for the first time, on consoles. PC gamers can register now at www.diablo2.com for the chance to participate in the next public tests. Blizzard also unveiled the Thug for Diablo IV, with a dark cinematic trailer and gameplay footage of the new class of players in action. The Rogue is a fast, deadly and mobile class with unmatched versatility. Rogue players can choose from a variety of ways to attack and trap enemies, and can enhance their combat with poisons, shadow magic, and specialized skills. Blizzard is about to launch another packed year of content Year of the griffin for Fireplace , its popular free digital card game, in the coming weeks. New Fireplace the year will have a new base set cards designed to shake up the game, and the introduction of Classic format, which will allow players to build decks and compete against each other using the original Fireplace cards as they were when the game launched in 2014. Also coinciding with the year of the griffin is the first Fireplace the expansion of 2021, Forged in the Barrens , inspired by the iconic World of warcraft place where millions of adventurers began to forge their legends available for pre-purchase now at www.playhearthstone.com. Later this year, Blizzard will be rolled out Hearthstone Mercenaries, a single player and competitive game mode in which players gather powerful characters from the Warcraft universe and upgrade them in tactical battles. For World of warcraft, Blizzard announced Chains of domination, the first major content update coming later this year for the recent Shadowlands expansion, as well as brand new pet charity program which will give two separate pets: Bananas the monkey and Daisy the sloth for all moderns Wow players once donation goals are met. Blizzard also revealed Burning Crusade Classic , an authentic recreation of the acclaimed premiere World of warcraft expansionalso coming later this year, and included in existing players World of warcraft subscription at no additional cost. Now included as part of the Blizzard Anniversary Theme Celebration collection on Windows ® PC (via Battle.net ®), as part of The Blizzard ® collection for the 30 years of celebration on consoles, or as a standalone game on consoles, the Arcade Blizzard ® Collection is a digital bundle of Blizzard’s original console hits, The Lost Vikings ®, Rock N Roll Racing ®, and Blackthorne ®, improved for modern platforms. Over the next few hours today and starting at 12:00 p.m. PST tomorrow, six programming channels will provide more in-depth dives on Blizzards franchises, including a behind-the-scenes look at the ongoing development. Overwatch 2, the company’s highly anticipated sequel to its successful team-based shooter, and Immortal Diablo , its upcoming massively multiplayer online mobile action-RPG. (Note that Blizzard recently completed its first round of regional testing on Immortal Diablo, receiving an enthusiastic response from testers, and will roll out further testing in the coming months. The game also recently received release approval for release in China.) Viewers will also be treated to one-of-a-kind esports matches with the legendary StarCraft and StarCraft II pros face to face, as well as a battle between reigning Overwatch League champions, the San Francisco Shock and a dream team of professionals, community figures and more. By channeling the spirit of the live show, BlizzConline will also highlight the creativity and skills of the people who help bring Blizzards games to life. There will be multiple segments featuring artists, musicians, voice actors, content creators and streamers, as well as an epic showcase highlighting some of the talented cosplayers, storytellers, and other performers from the Blizzard community. . To learn more about BlizzConline and to view the full schedule of events, visit www.blizzcon.com. For game screenshots and other resources, visit https://blizzard.gamespress.com. About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. Best known for success stories including World of warcraft; Fireplace; Overwatch; the Warcraft, StarCraft and Diablo franchises; and the multi-franchise Heroes of the Storm ®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. ( www.blizzard.com ), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a leading entertainment software developer and publisher renowned for creating some of the most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-three # 1 games * and numerous Game of the Year awards. The company’s online gaming service, Battle.net, is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players. * Sales and / or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from major distributors. Caution regarding forward-looking statements: Information in this press release that implicates Blizzard Entertainment’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the plans, timing and content of BlizzConline, Diablo II: resurrected, Diablo IV, Immortal Diablo, Fireplace, and World of warcraft, are forward-looking statements which are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Blizzard Entertainment’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include unforeseen product delays and other factors identified in the Risk Factors sections of the Activision Blizzards latest annual report on Form 10-K and all subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this press release, and neither Blizzard Entertainment nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. CONTACT: Christy Um Global Director of Public Relations 949.955.1380 ext 61251 [email protected]

