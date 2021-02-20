Entertainment
Lydian Nadhaswaram’s early debut in Bollywood
February 20, 2021
So far we have seen many pianists. But, Lydian Nadhaswaram has an amazing skill that seems like a gift from God. At just 15 years old, he has incredible piano skills. He is the winner of the World’s Best award and is an Indian music producer. His life changed a lot after winning the title of best in the world.
His musical journey
Lydian Nadhaswaram is from Chennai. He was 9 years old when his father showed him a YouTube video in which he saw a Chinese boy playing the piano. From there, he found his inspiration and gradually developed an interest in the piano. His father is the guide under whom he practices about six hours a day. You could say that his skills resemble those of a professional musician. He also enjoys listening to motivational speeches.
His beginnings as a music composer
Barroz is a movie directed by Mr. Mohanlal. In this film, Lydian composes a piece of music, and this is his first debut as a music composer. Director Mohanlal congratulated him on winning the World’s Best award. The film crew approached him and asked if he would like to work for the film. Barroz, a film related to children, and therefore his father also agreed.
Trip to the KM Conservatory
At the age of 10, he entered the KM Conservatory to learn tabla. He was inspired by Dr Surojit Chatterjee, a teacher, who taught him the Russian piano method. He says KM Conservatory plays a very important role in his journey. Lydian Nadhaswaram was fortunate to meet AR Rahman. After winning the World’s Best award, AR Rahman went to his home and played the piano.
Global Child Prodigy Award Recipient
In January 2020, he won the Global Child Prodigy Award for his piano skills and was also among the top 100 child prodigies in the world. So far we have seen many pianists.
The Global Child Prodigy is the first global initiative for child prodigies. It is a one-of-a-kind organization that puts the spotlight on deserving children around the world. GCPA celebrates child prodigies around the world in various fields such as academics, painting, modeling, writing, entrepreneurship, martial arts, music, social work, etc.
If you know someone close to you who deserves to be on the Top 100 Best Products for Kids list, be sure to click here.
