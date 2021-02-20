Coalition of Hollywood Producers and Guilds Call on Senate for Targeted Pandemic Insurance Relief and Fast – Deadline





A broad coalition in the entertainment industry pleaded with the Senate leadership on Friday to push forward federal aid for pandemic insurance, as it’s nearly impossible to get back to work without it, especially for independent films. Unless something really big – like the public-private Pandemic Risk Insurance Act (PRIA) originally proposed last May by New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney – a group comprising the MPA, IFTA, Hollywood guilds and even NASCAR called for a “bridge” solution, similar to dedicated funds set up in other countries like the UK “The lack of commercial insurance coverage for losses due to the coronavirus pandemic is a critical issue for the economy as a whole, but it is a critical issue for the continued operation of our industries. Simply put, it is extremely difficult for us to return to work without pandemic insurance coverage. Federal legislation is needed for American workers to truly resume their work in films, television and sports productions, ”said the letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to the United States. President Sherrod Brown and Ranking Member Pat Toomey. Related story For second day in a row, Los Angeles cancels thousands of vaccines against Covid-19, Disneyland, other sites in California temporarily shut down – Update Pandemic insurance disappeared in March. Independent film producers have suffered unduly from not being able to insure against losses due to shutdowns or illnesses of major cast members because private banks are afraid to finance their productions. Even some big studios, which can self-insure, won’t risk investing in big-budget, big-distribution productions. The productions are still progressing, but much less. To date, the pandemic has affected 464,000 film and television jobs in the United States. About 400 film and television productions were canceled last year, the group said. “The need for federal assistance is urgent and is intensifying day by day.” “Our industry needs direct intervention from the federal government to jumpstart production across the United States, with temporary and targeted federal funds that provide the necessary guarantees of loss coverage so that productions can go from strength to strength. before. Such programs now exist in other countries. Providing this protection to productions now would allow our US industry to return to work at a critical time and ensure content diversity in the months to come, ”he said. Read the full letter below:







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos