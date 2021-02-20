Podcast ‘Awards Chatter’ Jodie Foster (‘Le Mauritanien’)

“I didn’t think I was going to be an actor when I grew up,” says Jodie foster, one of the few people who has ever been a true movie star both as a child and as an adult, as we tape an episode of The Hollywood Reporterof Chatter Rewards Podcast. Continues the actress, who started at 3 and is now 58, “I mean, I’m always shocked! I can’t believe I’m doing the job I have been doing since I was three years old. “

Foster is not only still active, but she acts on a level that sent her back to a familiar place: the center of the annual rewards conversation. She was first nominated for an Oscar at the age of 14 (for her performance as a child prostitute in the 1976s Taxi driver) and she won of them best actress at the Oscars before the age of 30 (for playing a gang rape victim in 1988 The accused and an FBI agent in 1991 Thesilenceofthelambs).

Now she generates the best proof The actress Oscar buzzes and has previously landed a Golden Globe nomination in the category for her portrayal of Nancy Hollander, the lawyer for Mohamedou Ould Salahi (played by Tahar Rahim, who is also a Globe nominee), a man jailed at Guantanamo Bay with questionable justification, in Kevin macdonaldof Mauritanian.

* * *

Foster was born in Los Angeles in 1962, when her parents had already divorced. Her father was not present in her life, but her mother, who had worked in film advertising, was very much. In fact, after Foster, at the age of three, followed one of his older siblings in an audition for a Coppertone commercial and walked away with the job herself, his mother became his manager.

After this first concert, the girl was in great demand for the rest of her childhood. “I worked a lot,” she admits, adding that she began to be hired for television series at six years old (the same age that she had expressed the dream of becoming a director for the first time) and films. at age seven or eight, focusing only on the latter after 11 years. She became her family’s primary provider before her teenage years, which begs the question: Did she act because she liked it or because she felt she had to? “I don’t think I stopped for a minute to feel anything.”

Things really took off for her around the age of 11 and 12 when she made two films for Martin scorsese first 1974 Alice doesn’t live here More and then Taxi driver. On the latter, Robert De Niro took her under his wing and taught her to improvise in her character. “It was truly a life changing role for me, a life changing experience,” she recalls, “and it was the first time as a kid that I realized that acting was more than just say lines that someone else was writing.

An astonishing four movies with Foster Taxi driver, Bugsy malone, The little girl who lives on the street and the acquisition title The last castle performed at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival. And in 1977, in addition to the Oscar nomination for Taxi driver, she received a Golden Globe nomination for Horrible friday. But despite this tremendous momentum, Foster’s mother encouraged her to plan her life after children’s stardom, which suited the young actress, excited to go to college, perfectly.

“I guess it was an unusual thing for an actor to go to college,” says Foster, who was accepted to Yale University, where she majored in literature. “Most of the actors didn’t because you’re young and most of the actors just want to keep moving. But it was important to me and it was important to my mom.” She made five films during college vacation and even tried her hand at theater on campus, but not for long. “It was just when Hinckley got the assassination attempt,” she said calmly, referring to the deranged man who harassed her and then shot Pres. Ronald reagan to try to “impress” him. “So it was a pretty difficult time to be on stage, and I think it might have made me want to not overdo it.”

After graduating in 1985, Foster considered remaining in academia and pursuing graduate studies under the guidance of his beloved professor. Henry louis gates. But she eventually decided to see what kind of job she could get as an adult and, after being forced to take a drug test, landed the role in The accused, which won him Oscar # 1. Oscar # 2 came for his very next film, Thesilenceofthelambs, in which she was cast only after Michelle pfeiffer refused the piece.

To date, she is one of 14 women to have won at least two Academy Awards for Best Actress. Others: Katharine Hepburn, Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Bette davis, Jane fonda, Olivia de havilland, Frances mcdormand, Elizabeth taylor, Glenda jackson, Sally Field, Vivien leigh, Luise Rainer and Hilary swank.

In 1991, Foster also directed for the first time a feature film, Little man Tate, about a gifted child whose parent didn’t know what to do with him who she admits was at least partially informed by his own youth. “This movie will always mean more to me than any other movie I’ve ever made,” she said. “It was really me walking forward for the first time and saying, ‘This is who I am.’ Since then, she has led the years 1995. Home for the holidays, 2011’s The Beaver and 2016 Money monster, as well as episodes of TV shows like Orange is the new black, Card castle and Black mirror.

Foster’s adult acting career progressed at a much slower pace than her childhood acting career, but with a batting average improved by few others. He included turns as a Woman of the Wild in 1994 Nell, an astronomer in search of extraterrestrial life in the years 1997 Contact, a mother protecting her child from abusers in 2002 Panic room, a mother looking for her missing child in 2005 Flight plan and a radio host who became a vigilante in 2007 The brave.

Several of these characters could just as easily have been and, in some cases, were written to be men. “When I think of films that I didn’t make that I would have liked to do,” she says, “I think of all the films that all the men in cinema have made that weren’t available for I.”

In 2012, at age 50, Foster’s outlook changed. As she says: “I was like, ‘I don’t know how much I’m going to play anymore. Maybe there will be something going to happen that I’m going to love that I think is meaningful, and I will. But if that doesn’t seem meaningful to me, I won’t try to put a round hole in a square peg again, I didn’t know if I was ever going to act again.

Indeed, it was six years before his next film role, in Artemis Hotel, and three others beforeMauritanian. Regarding the latter, she says, “I read the script once and I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to do that.’ Not just because of the character of Mohamedou, which was the first reason I wanted to make the film, but also because of Kevin. “

Asked what she hopes people will take away from the film, which is currently being released in select theaters and will soon be available for streaming, she insists, “We hope people get to know and love Mohamedou and be able to see his story from her. point of view. It would be new for a mainstream film to have a Muslim provide the perspective of the film, with all of its complexity. “She adds:” And then, of course, Guantanamo is still open, which is foolish, and I think a lot of us would like to see it closed. “