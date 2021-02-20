Vijay Sethupathi, little actor of a mega star

“Pudhupettai (2006), Selvaraghavan’s vast underworld saga, opened the door to an exciting career for Dhanush, a gifted actor. Interestingly, a flashing role in the Tamil film is part of many discussions about the astonishing rise of another actor, Vijay Sethupathi.

Sethupathi plays a henchman ridiculed by gangsters. Several of those trivial roles were the bread and butter of Sethupathis before Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010) came as a ray of hope. Karthik Subbaraj, ace filmmaker and best friend of Sethupathis, was among the very few who realized his true potential.

I can’t wait to watch Vijay Sethupathi on the big screen, Karthik said on Facebook. The routine post reached immortal status, thanks to this request from a stranger in the comments section: Who is Vijay Sethupathi? You’ll find out soon, Karthik replied.

Just over a decade since the Nationally-awarded film was released, it’s a tremendous irony that Sethupathi is a dominant presence in Indian cinema. He recently broke the Bollywood barrier by signing a web series and citing a higher salary than Shahid Kapoor, a big star in Hindi.

Sethupathis’ journey was filled with such fun developments. In an industry known for the cult of heroes, its success is the result of meticulous planning and hard work.

The right timing

Starting in 2010, a slew of next-gen Tamil directors found the perfect catalyst in Sethupathi to tell refreshing stories to audiences bored by the jaded stories. Since Pizza (2012), Sethupathi has worked with 27 mostly beginner filmmakers and with great success.

It helped that Sethupathi did not follow the proven path despite his fame. Instead, he cleverly focused on scripting, understood the audience’s pulse, and worked to build his strengths.

Wide versatility

On the surface, Sethupathi doesn’t seem like a commercial hero. But he has a personality suited to trying out unique characters. Sethupathi lifts the charm of any role with a loving smile, comedic timing, body language, and dialogue.

This explains his convincing portrayal of a transgender (Super Deluxe), retrograde amnesia patient (Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom), kidnapper (Soodhu Kavvum), senior (Orange Mittai), villain (Vikram Vedha, Pettai and Master), theater veteran ( Seethakaathi)), village accountant (Andavan Kattalai) and policeman (Sethupathi and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam).

We must not forget his ability to take the backseat in the films of superstars like Rajinikanth (Pettai) and Vijay (Master), and yet leave with more laurels than them.

Makkal Selvan

The offscreen character of Sethupathis is worth taking a look at. Last year, at a Film Companion panel discussion involving the decade’s top performers, Bollywood actors made a fashion statement with their large wardrobes.

Wearing a plain shirt over jeans, Sethupathi was the strangest. Speaking in a soft tone, he confessed that he felt shy when receiving compliments from legends. Hailed for its simplicity, it emerged from the discussion as the people’s favorite. Audiences love him for his short, simple answers to sensational questions from TV journalists. They admire his little ego because he has often admitted that he is not afraid to beg filmmakers for good roles.

It does not matter if in some films it is not extraordinary. Fans don’t care that some of his movies get bombed at the box office. His presence is all that matters to them. No wonder they lovingly gave him the nickname Makkal Selvan (People’s Treasure).

The people’s emotional bond with Sethupathi is a plus for the directors. The man who played cameos for a living is now doing it for fun and giving films greater reach.

The OTT era harnesses its versatility. Greats like Manoj Bajpayee and Aamir Khan have expressed interest in working with him. Telugu legend Chiranjeevi called him the country’s best actor.

The fans put him in the league of Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal. But then the comparisons are futile.

In Bollywood, Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Ayushmann Khurana have brought offbeat films to life to achieve worldwide fame. From the south, Sethupathi is now the No. 1 Pan-Indian actor, with Fahadh Faasil being a close second.