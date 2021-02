Meatball (meatless) store opens in Hollywood space next week

A brand new plant-based meatball store will open next week in a familiar Hollywood space. Brothers meatballs is a co-creation of Mauro and Sergio Corbia, two longtime Italian chefs known to run the 29-year-old Mauros Cafe inside Fred Segal on Melrose, and Fabiolus Cafe at sunset, although now they are entering the meatball game without meat. The new Brothers Meatballs are setting up from February 26 at 6268 Sunset, right next to Fabiolus in the old Bowery. This longtime subway mosaic eatery was intended as an intimate little bar and a tribute to New York City eatery, and gained some local fame over a decade ago for its thick, pub-style burger. who used an English muffin as a bun. . Sadly, Bowery has closed due to the ongoing pandemic, so now the Corbia brothers are poised to keep the address alive, along with Chef Mark Mittleman, formerly from Punta Cabras to Santa Monica and elsewhere. Representatives of the Corbia brothers tell Eater that the restaurant will offer a variety of Italian plant-based dishes, ranging from different meatballs to a verde version with arugula and green tomato pesto, for example with eggplant parmigiana. and gluten-free meat-free lasagna. The meatballs themselves can be made as a ciabatta sandwich or on a plate, with salads, homemade fries and sides to start. If this all sounds a bit specific and heartwarming, that is precisely the point. During the ongoing pandemic, many new restaurant arrivals are looking at clean menus and sturdy, satisfying foods. Theres the new Odies take out meatballs from longtime Covell owner Dustin Lancaster, the only carnitas Flaco store in East Hollywood, and countless burger and pizza facilities across town at the moment. Now comes the Brothers Meatballs with their own herbal version, arriving in the world next Friday, February 26th. Expect hours from noon to 10 p.m. daily, with alfresco dining, pickup and delivery to begin, and 30 seats indoors once licensed by LA County.

