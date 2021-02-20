Check out the release dates for upcoming Bollywood films in 2021





Check out the release dates of all the great Bollywood movies Highlights The release dates for Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and his upcoming starring Shraddha Kapoor have been released! Ranveer Signh and Deepika Padukone’s 83s set to release on June 4 Akshay Kumar has a plethora of movies to release, including Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re and Prithviraj At the start of 2020, people had big dreams, aspirations, and lots of plans. All of them stopped when the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the film industry, 2020 was dedicated to stopping filming, canceled releases and closing cinemas. It goes without saying that the year has been difficult. But the industry has come through. While some films have opted for direct OTT release, a few films have also waited for the storm to pass. Many such films, belonging to the latter category, are now slated for release this year. Over the past few days, social media has been teeming with not only announcements of new movies, but also confirmed release dates for many of the expected movies. For example, it was announced on Friday when the highly anticipated Kabir Khan 83, with Ranveer Singh in the lead as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife, will hit screens. Likewise, Friday also witnessed the release date announcements of Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar. Atrangi Re, and Amitabh Bachchan Jhund among other films. But it’s not that. A few days ago, Yash Raj Films announced their release list for the year, and the list featured some of the most talked about projects. Of Shamshera at Prithviraj and Jayeshbhai jordaar, the full list contained some of the most anticipated projects. But before we know which movie will be released when, here’s a quick rundown of all the 2021 release dates announced so far! MOVIES DISCARD RELEASE DATE 83 Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi June 4th Foreign Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush August 6 Jhund Amitabh Bachchan, Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar June 18 The lower end of the bell Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi May 28 Sandeep aur pinky faraar Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra March 19 Bunty Aur Babli 2 Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan 23 april Shamshera Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor June 25 Jayeshbhai jordaar Ranveer Singh August 27 Prithviraj Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar November 5 Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor July 9th The untitled film by Luv Ranjan Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor March 18 Roohi Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma March 11 The ads rocked the lives of ardent moviegoers, who missed visiting theaters for more than one reason. Also summing up the anticipation of the film industry, Amitabh Bachchan aptly tweeted: “Covid has given us setbacks … but it’s time to come back now! WE ARE BACK IN THE THEATER …” With a line -up, this stellar, 2021 is sure to keep Bollywood fans busy and how.







