Justice League actor learned of Martian Manhunter’s existence on Twitter





Justice League star Harry Lennix had no idea that his character, General Swanwick, was going to become Martian Manhunter in the cut of Zack Snyder’s film.

Justice League Star Harry Lennix had no idea his ostensibly human character, General Swanwick was actually supposed to be superhero Martian Manhunter. Lennix created the role in 2013 film by director Zack Snyder Steel man, where he served as a senior military official wary of Superman’s initial entry into the public eye. He was something closer to an ally in Snyder’s follow-up in 2016 Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, where he was promoted to Secretary of Defense. Swanwick does not actually appear in the version of Justice League released in theaters in 2017. This version has been completed by Avengers Director Joss Whedon after Warner Bros. parted ways with Snyder halfway through production Driven by a massive fan campaign on social media and the general failure of the Whedon cut, the studio allows Snyder to complete his vision of the film with a sprawling four. hour cut on HBO Max. Lennix returned to shoot new scenes as Swanwick for Snyder’s Cut. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why The Future Of The DCEU Still Needs Superman According to an interview with Variety, Lennix had no idea that Swanwick was meant to be Martian Manhunter until Snyder shared storyboards of the hero turning into Swanwick and Martha Kent. I’m sure that’s exactly what I found out. I don’t think there was any word advanced. There are a lot of people out there who got it intuitive in one way or another, like fans who bounce this idea off. So I don’t know if anyone knew about it other than Zack before that. But I didn’t know until I saw this storyboard. This is the latest indication that Snyder’s version of Justice League might actually turn out to be a very different movie than the one that bombed at the box office in 2017. This is in addition to new villains like Darkseid (who is only mentioned in the theatrical cut) and Jared Leto’s Joker ( who wasn’t in the movie at all), and scenes including supporting characters like Ryan Choi and Iris West that were cut from theatrical release. Martian Manhunter is usually one of the founding members of the Justice League in the comics, so it’s interesting that he at least has a nod in the film’s new cut, although Lennix clarifies that he doesn’t have a particularly important role in the film. Martian Manhunter is, as one can guess, from Mars, one of the last survivors of a decimated civilization of the Red Planet. He has most of the same powers as Superman, although he is also telekinetic and able to pass through solid matter. He’s generally one of the most powerful DC superheroes, but also sweet and empathetic. It will be a decidedly different version of Martian Manhunter, although fans shouldn’t be surprised; Snyder has gotten into the habit of zigzagging when audiences expect him to zag with his DC movies, and Justice League probably won’t be any different. This has led to some incredibly polarizing backlash from fans, but people can’t say Snyder doesn’t have his own style, and it will be interesting to see how Martian Manhunter fits into his iteration of the universe. DC. Next: What the DCEU must do to save its future Source: Variety Mortal Kombat 2021 Cast: Guide to Character, Power, and Video Game Changes

