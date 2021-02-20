Cole Young is secretly reborn from the scorpion

Lewis Tan’s Mortal combat the character Cole Young could secretly be the spirit of the rebirth of Scorpio. The Mortal combat The reboot trailer asks some interesting questions about the characters in the film and how it differs from the game series, but none are more urgent than the identity of Lewis Tan’s Cole Young. The little synopsis that exists so far suggests that Young’s bloodline is a mystery, and the trailer seems to suggest he’s related to both Sub-Zero and Scorpio.

Ahead of the trailer landing, the official plot release for Mortal combat suggested that Young’s family history secret was made special and also confirmed that he was being stalked by Sub-Zero for reasons he did not understand. The trailer marks Young as an even more special thank you to the “birthmark” dragon badge on his chest, which sets him apart as a future participant in the Mortal Kombat tournament, despite his career failure in MMA. But there’s still more to the trailer’s clues and Mortal combatS marketing has leaned hard into the mystery of his true identity inspiring that he is a version of other original MK characters like Johnny Cage or Sub-Zero’s brother Kuai Liang.

While there is enough evidence – or at least enough vagueness – to fuel each of the theories, but the late first trailer for Mortal combat has now added other items to the mix. Most compelling of all, in light of the revelation of Scorpio and Sub-Zero’s shared history, is that Cole Young is the key player in this triumvirate of characters. And there’s a particular moment in the trailer that suggests that Young is, in fact, not only related to Scorpio, but his likely replacement, related by blood and inheritance.

Cole Young’s identity is purposely hidden

Unlike all the others Mortal combat Characters revealed so far, Lewis Tans Cole Young apparently has no obvious connection to an existing franchise character. This has led to a series of speculation about his true identity, which marketing has absolutely leaned into so far. Revealing just enough information to inspire even more speculation, the filmmakers touched on Youngs’ connections to the lore of Mortal Kombat and how it fits into the logic of the games. He is, above all, the protagonist, linked to the plot by his mysterious birthmark of the franchise logo and the official synopsis speaks of the secret of his lineage. In short, everything about Cole Young, from the casting of Lewis Tan to his positioning in all published marketing materials, is carefully crafted to hide his identity while emphasizing his importance. He’s the heart of the trailer, even with a lot of action and character reveals, and everything is purposely meant for inspiring engagement.

Cole Young is linked to both Scorpio and Sub-Zero

Even before the release ofMortal combattrailer, the official synopsis of Mortal combatIt was the first confirmation that Cole Young would be linked to Sub-Zero as the legendary MK fighter (and premier marketing MVP) is sent to “hunt” Young by Emperor Outworld. This inspires the MMA fighter to seek the truth about his lineage and his bizarre “tattoo” by searching for Sonya Blade and Jax, who hold the key to Sub-Zero’s identity. The suggestion is that Sub-Zero makes himself known to Young, which leads to his encounters with Jax and Sonya Blade and his connection to the legendary tournament revealed. But it’s very important that Sub-Zero is the entry point for Young.

And then, with the release of the first trailer, came the briefest of moments showing Scorpion appearing to the mysterious protagonist of Lewis Tan in what appears to be a haunting vision. Even without digging into what that vision meant, the narrative intent of the trailer is clearly to tie the two together. Audiences can reasonably be expected to make sense out of Cole seeing the undead warrior unmasked in the mirror. The subsequent revelation that Sub-Zero is the film’s main villain, rather than the host of the Mortal Kombat tournament, Chang Tsung and the trailer’s confirmation of Scorpion and Sub-Zero’s visceral rivalry apparently forces Scorpion and Cole Young to the same end of the moral spectrum. Could it be that Sub-Zero’s mission is to continue destroying the Scorpion family, which draws its enemy from the world of the dead?

Why Cole Young has a scorpion vision in the Mortal Kombat trailer

There are two major possibilities for which Scorpio is seen in a vision that terrifies Cole Young. The most nefarious suggestion is that he is the target of Scorpion as part of the legendary undead warrior’s revenge after Sub-Zero assassinates him and his family in the distant past. It is possible, but it would require Sub-Zero to be looking for Cole to recruit him and that would not force Shang Tsung to send him. This could, of course, end up being the twist (helped by another twist, perhaps, that Scorpion and Sub-Zero are actually brothers), but it seems more likely that Scorpio’s vision was a message from allegiance.

The brief shot of the trailer shows Scorpio appearing to Cole in a mirror, not only leaning over the symbolism linking Young to his possible ancestor – in that he literally “sees himself” in the vision – but also leaning over. an indicator of familiarity. After all, Scorpio doesn’t wear a mask in the vision, which suggests he’s not looking to scare or kill Cole. It feels more like a call and there is compelling logic to the idea of ​​Scorpio appearing in his lineage, confirming the real mystery of Cole’s lineage. Not only was he chosen for the Mortal Kombat tournament, but he could be chosen as Scorpion’s way to continue his lineage.

Taking it a step further, Scorpion’s backstory could reveal that he was one of the champions chosen for Earthrealm for a previous tournament and that the human ancestor of Sub-Zero was sent by Shang Tsung to kill him. to try to ensure the victory of Outworld. If Cole is the heir to his lineage and the next Scorpio, that would explain why he was born marked for fight in the tournament. And though he couldn’t put on the mask Mortal combat, there might even be an exciting setup at the end that establishes him as Scorpio’s replacement in possible sequels. It would definitely be a better reward than him being the new version of Johnny Cage.

