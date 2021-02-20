Word Thursdays to Celebrate Black History Month | Entertainment News

Word Online Thursdays will return on Thursday, February 25 with a celebration of Black History Month with Jeffrey Colvin.

It will be broadcast live on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84488608758 or the Bright Hill Facebook page.

Colvins’ debut novel Africaville received a 2020 Honorary Fiction Award from the American Library Association’s Black Caucus and a Hurston Wright Legacy Award. A graduate of the US Naval Academy and Columbia, Colvin is an associate editor at Narrative magazine and was recently a Hodson Trust-John Carter Brown Fellow at Brown University. He is also a winner of the Hurston / Wright Legacy Award 2020 in his first fiction.

Africaville tells the story of three generations of the Sebolt family Kath Ella, his son Omar / Etienne and his grandson Warner whose life unfolds against the tumultuous events of the twentieth century since the Great Depression of the 1930s, through the demonstrations of the 1960s to the economic upheavals of the 1980s.

Copies can be purchased from the Colvin website, http://jeffreycolvin.com/

Open mic attendees include Emmitt Houston Thrower of the Bronx, and People Perception Project co-founders Sierra Sangetti-Daniels and Eric Kossoff, both of Mount Tremper.

At the age of 20, Thrower became a New York City police officer and suffered injuries forcing his retirement in 1988. A member of the Actors Equity Association Thrower began acting in 1989 and performed in his first play as Duke Sr. in Shakespeares As You Like It. He later played many historical figures on stage.

In 2001, he became a stroke survivor.

In 2005, he founded his non-profit production company Wabi Sabi Productions Inc in the Bronx. He has written and produced numerous plays and events, including off off Broadway plays such as Katrina: A Whole Lot of Water, a multimedia hip hop musical in which he also starred.

Thrower is the author of The Impact of Race: Theater and Culture, about Woodie King Jr., a writer, producer, director and founder of the New Federal Theater in New York. King was part of the black arts movement from 1965 to 1975 and has been called the king of black theater producers.

Sangetti-Daniels is a journalist who said she believes representation is the first step towards a fair media system and uses networking to bring representative voices to mainstream newsrooms.

Kossoff, an educator, is passionate about integrating social justice activism into everyday learning and works to improve networking skills in classrooms across the country, according to the press release.

Registration to read at the open microphone on February 25 for Word Thursdays is open. Participants are invited to share the work of a poet or writer of color or themselves who inspires them. Email [email protected] to register. The first five poets will have time to read one or two poems. All other poets will be on the waiting list for the 29th official season from April, the statement said.

Bright Hill facilities include the Bright Hill Community Library, which houses over 15,000 literary and artistic books and periodicals that can be borrowed by local residents; the full catalog is online. The NYSCA Literary Map of New York State and the NYSCA Literary Tree. was developed and is administered by the New York State Council on the Arts in partnership with Bright Hill. The organization and library are located at 94 Church Street in Treadwell. Call 607-829-5055 or [email protected] for more information.

It is suggested to donate $ 3 for Word Thursdays and it is free for students. Donations to Bright Hill are accepted via Paypal at https://paypal.me/brighthillpress, with a credit card by visiting brighthillpress.org or by check, payable to Bright Hill Press Inc., mailed to 94 Church Street, Treadwell, NY 13846, or by credit card by personal appointment by emailing [email protected]

A virtual donation jar is also available on https://paypal.me/brighthillpress.