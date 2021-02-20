No vote on Hollywood’s new community plan, debate continued until mid-March





The Los Angeles City Planning Commission yesterday reviewed the Hollywood Community Plan update, but after several hours of discussion, questions and proposed changes to the plan, the commission ended the meeting without a vote. . The plan will be reviewed at the committee meeting on March 18. The aim of the plan is to plan the development of the region in the coming years. This would be the first update to the plan since 1988. A new plan was approved by Los Angeles City Council in 2012, but it was legally challenged and was never implemented. Regarding this new iteration, Nithya Raman, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, said this week that she was not robust enough in many areas. “Council District 4 is committed to advancing tenant protection and developing affordable housing in Los Angeles, and we believe that several areas of this plan can be strengthened to ensure equitable and affordable development in Hollywood,” said she said on February 17. Raman wants the plan to: develop a more robust set of anti-displacement tools for Hollywood residents

increase the public’s contribution to hotel projects

require conditional use permits to be appealed to city council

restrict the conversion and demolition of housing for hotel development

create more ambitious affordable housing percentages as part of incentive programs that allow increased density

increase height limits for projects that demonstrate commitments to affordable housing

go further to preserve the ecosystem of the Santa Monica Mountains. Raman said she looks forward to the inclusion of more public comments on the plan in the coming weeks. She said she supports the Just Hollywood Coalition’s calls for a more robust plan, which encourages affordable housing, protects buildings from the rent stabilization ordinance, creates new policies to promote local hiring, protects small businesses, encourages the use of public transport and encourages new, energy-efficient buildings. Another advocacy group, known as Housing Is A Human right – a branch of the AIDs Healthcare Foundation – said it believed the plan will increase gentrification, unaffordable housing and do little to help. stop homelessness. “For too many years, LA City Hall has bent over backwards to give developers whatever they want and let them decide what our communities look like and who gets housing – and that doesn’t work,” he said. said Susie Shannon, policy director of Housing Is A Human. Law. “Every community plan must have a comprehensive pathway to house our homeless, low-income residents. Several people expressed concern by calling the meeting and posting online that 31% of the plan’s total area would be zoned for single-family dwellings. Multi-family neighborhoods received 16% of the total plan area. The draft plan can be viewed here.

