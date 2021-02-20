Megan Thee Stallion confirms she is dating rapper Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee stallion in a “Good news”: She has a new “boo”.

The rapper “Body”, 26, confirmed on Instagram Live On Friday she is dating fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine, 31, after sharing romantic Valentine’s Day photos of the couple on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, has revealed that Fontaine, néeJordyn Thorpe, is “my boo, and I really love him He’s my boyfriend.”

“I didn’t like what they were trying to say about Pardi (hisFontaine) because he’s so calm and kind,” Pete said while defending his new man against online trolls. “He’s so perfect and he wouldn’t do anything to hurt me. Just to let you know.”

When a fan commented, “You are a hot girl acting like a simp,” commonly referred to as someone in love with their significant other, Pete clarified that she “never said hot girls can’t have cubs. friend.”

Pete refers to his fan base as “Hotties” and picked up 2019 with his single “Hot Girl Summer”. Although some critics believe his sexually explicit lyrics promote a promiscuous lifestyle, Petedefined a “hot girl” as being “shameless YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth, being the life of the party etc.”

The rapper’s relationship announcement comes days after hinting at a boyfriend as she turns 26Monday.

“I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends and family love me, my sweetheart loves me (he is mad at me but he still loves me) shiddd Beyonc loves me, I am just happy and blessed, “she tweeted February 15.

The new couple also celebrated Valentine’s Day together.

Thorpe who is best known for his 2018 single “Backin ‘It Up” with Cardi B, who also collaborated with Pete on the 2020 hit “WAP”shared several Instagram photos of their romantic date. Video shows Pete smiling as Thorpe surprises her with a flower-strewn private jet ride for lunch. Another video shows a personalized “Valentine’s Day menu”, which is aptly named “Pardi with a Hottie”.

“SOME TIMES YOU JUST DO THE MOST,” Thorpe captioned the slideshow, which included a photo of Pete lying on a bed covered in red roses.

Pete shared a pic of the night on her Instagram story Friday, writing: “Still not finished.”

Pete’s rises at a speed of distortion of the name of the house. She dropped out of the “Make It Hot” and “Tina Snow” EPs in 2017 and 2018 while studying Health Administration at Texas Southern University. In 2019, she made her first Billboard Hot 100 entry with “Big Ole Freak”and dropped the critically acclaimed mixtape “Fever,” which made headlines after her mother died from a brain tumor in March 2019.

Last year’s EP “Suga” and she“Savage (Remix)” with Beyonc capitalized on the momentum with songs that embody the Hot Girl spirit.

In 2020 alone, she was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People and received grand prizes at the BET Awards and MTV VMAs.

It was simultaneously a tumultuous year for the star afterrapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot himLast July. Sheturned herincident withLanez, who she says hurt her after shooting at her feet following an altercation, in a moment of solidarity with black women, which she wrote in a The New York Times editions are “not protected as human beings”.

In October, she delivered a challenge start Saturday Night Live Showin October, where activists’ audio played as the screens behind her flashed with a message: “Protect black women.” She also criticized Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who refused to press charges against police involved in the Breonna Taylor case.

Lanez has publicly denied shooting Pete and pleaded not guilty to criminal assault charges in November.

Contributor: Anika Reed

