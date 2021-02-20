Hearthstone soars in Year of the Griffin | Business

IRVINE, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 19, 2021 –

Fireplace will soar into a new era in the coming weeks with the start of the Year of the griffin, which is expected to introduce large-scale changes, hundreds of new maps, and exciting new ways to play. The Year of the Griffin will take off with its first new expansion Forged in the Barrens , inspired by the iconic World of warcraft a place where millions of courageous Horde adventurers cut their teeth (or defenses) and began to forge their legends.

Coinciding with the start of the Year of the Griffin is the launch of the new FireplaceBasic set, which replaces the existing Basic and Classic sets with a curated selection of 235 cards (including new and previously released cards), reinvigorating the game for existing players and newcomers alike. The new Classic format, which will allow players to build decks and compete against each other using Fireplace s original card games, as they were in 2014.

Coming later this year is Hearthstone Mercenaries, an all-new single-player and competitive game mode that invites players to assemble and upgrade teams from among Azeroth’s most powerful heroes and villains and put them to the test in an ever-evolving series of tactical battles engaging.

Players will see their mercenaries gain experience, equipment, new abilities, and evolve into more powerful versions of themselves as they fight through highly replayable and randomly generated rogue-like missions. .

The Year of the Griffin will be another exciting and eventful year, filled with new content and new experiences in Fireplacesaid J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. Forged in the Barrens will bring us to a place straight out of World of warcraft dear to us and many of our players, the new Core set will continue to rock the game every year, and Hearthstone Mercenaries and the new Classic mode will introduce even more awesome ways to play.

Forged in the BarrensExtension kit

Forged in the Barrens listen again World of warcraft s roots, featuring 135 all-new cards inspired by the characters and stories that define this beloved, hardscrabble backdrop. In addition to new keywords and game mechanics, Forged in the Barrens will introduce 10 Legendary Mercenary servants, each representing a Fireplace class, whose stories will unfold throughout the Year of the Griffin, including in the upcoming new game mode Hearthstone Mercenaries.

Starting today, players can pre-purchase the Forged in the Barrens Mega Bundle ($ 79.99), which includes 85 expansion card decks (five of which are Golden Card decks, which contain all Golden cards), and two random Golden Legendary cards; the back of the card Hamuul Runetotem and the alternate hero; and advantages for Hearthstone Battlegrounds which last until the next extension. Also available is the Forged in the Barrens Pre-purchase pack ($ 49.99 USD), which includes 60 expansion packs, two random legendary cards, and the back of the Hamuul Runetotem card.

Hearthstone Mercenaries

Hearthstone Mercenaries is an all-new upcoming single-player and competitive game mode where players collect powerful characters, new and old Warcraft universe and improve them in exciting tactical battles. Mercenaries is slated for release later this year, with more information on the mode to share as launch nears.

FireplaceBasic set and classic format

The Fireplace The base set will arrive alongside the launch of the Year of the Griffin. Free to all players to unlock as they level up and update each year, the Core Set replaces existing Core and Classic maps with a curated collection of 235 new and existing maps to keep . Fireplace fees and provide an accessible ramp for new players. The base set will include 160 class cards and 75 neutral cards, including reimagined legendary minion versions of Warcraft s the most formidable dragons, including Deathwing, Malygos and Ysera.

Also coming up with the Year of the Griffin is the Fireplace Classic format, which invites players to experience the game as it was when it launched in 2014. Along with Standard and Wild, the Classic format will be fully supported, with its own rewards and rankings, and will include all Hearth stones original cards as they were at the start of the games.

Visit www.playhearthstone.com for more details on Forged in the Barrens, Hearthstone Mercenariesand the next Core Set.

About Fireplace

With over 100 million players worldwide, Fireplace is an internationally renowned free digital card game from Blizzard Entertainments designed for novice and veteran card players. Players can choose from 10 mighty hero classes and customize their decks with minions, spells and weapons based on the unique fantasy of the Warcraft universe. With a variety of game modes ranging from epic one-on-one duels to story-driven single player adventures, Fireplace offers a vibrant and rewarding experience stacked with strategy, personality and fun. Fireplace is available worldwide for Windows and Mac PCs; Windows, iOS and Android tablets; and iOS and Android mobile phones.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for success stories including World of Warcraft®, Fireplace, Overwatch®, the Warcraft, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multi-franchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. ( www.blizzard.com ), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a leading entertainment software developer and publisher renowned for creating some of the most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-three # 1 games * and numerous Game of the Year awards. The company’s online gaming service, Battle.net ®, is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

* Sales and / or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from major distributors.

