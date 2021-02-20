ONTD Original: The Craziest, Juiciest Bollywood Rumors

Alright, OP is here to provide 1 LAST gossip on Bollywood. It’s fun, he covers some of the juiciest rumors in Bollywood. A few things mentioned here are related to / following up on my last 2 posts from before.

So if you haven’t seen my latest posts, take a look for a little more context on some of the things here:

1. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were secretly married

The rumor started in 2013, when Priyanka’s father was terminally ill and on the verge of death. Media sources have reported that Priyanka and SRK secretly married in Toronto to fulfill her dying father’s wish to see his daughter marry. SRK is a Muslim and less “Shari’ah ”, a Muslim can take up to four wives, as long as he treats them equally, the details of which are prescribed by law. So, that fact probably bolstered the rumor even more.

As far as the real facts go, SRK has been very kind to Priyanka, her father, and her family during her father’s last days. He visited his father in the hospital before he died. And he attended his father’s funeral even though the funeral was just two days after he had shoulder surgery. He was the first celebrity to arrive at the funeral and was seen consoling Priyanka and her family.

Priyanka has always been seen wearing the same huge ring around this time and rumors / rumors were that the ring was donated by SRK. Priyanka also bought a new home at the time which was pretty much right next door to SRK, which probably didn’t help cool the lmao rumors.



Honestly, OP doesn’t know what to make of this rumor. It’s so WTF ?? Like yeah, that’s too wild to be true, but what kind of weird fanfiction to invent ??

2. Katrina Kaif’s Shady Family History and Past

Katrina Kaif is a British actress who is a permanent Bollywood star at this point. She is a movie star who has made her place and she is here to stay. That being said, she’s probably full of shit about her identity and her past.

Katrina claims she is mixed. That his father is Kashmiri Indian and that his mother is British white. Katrina says her mother and father separated when she was a baby and her father’s name was Mohammed Kaif. In Katrina’s own words, her Indian father has never been in the picture in her entire life.

“Not having a father figure creates a certain void and makes any girl vulnerable. When I have children, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents, ”she told the magazine, adding:“ Whenever I went through something emotionally difficult, I had to. to think that this must be pleasant for those who have a strong fatherhood. the support of a male figure, who loves you unconditionally. “

And now here is where it’s going to get dark so buckle up the ONTF …

Katrina was first launched in Bollywood by actors Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha. Ayesha spilled the beans in an old interview, that Katrina’s last name “Kaif” was coined by her and her husband so that Katrina could be accepted by the Indian public as one of them:

“She had an English last name, which was not easy to pronounce. She is not Katrina Kaif originally. She is Katrina Turquotte. We wanted to give her a name that would be accepted by the Indian public. We first thought of naming her Katrina Kazi, but then we thought Kazi would have a religious connotation. So we thought of Kaif. “

When asked if it was true that Katrina’s father was Kashmiri, Ayesha simply replied:

“If that’s what she said, believe her. Her name on her passport at the time was Katrina Turquotte.”

Now no longer in Katrina’s family, Katrina has 7 siblings …





Katrina says her childhood and that of her siblings were chaotic. His family was constantly on the move. She was born in Hong Kong. His family moved from Hong Kong to China, then from China to France, then to Switzerland, then to Poland. All this in the early years of his childhood, before he was 10 years old. They lived briefly in Hawaii, where a scout saw Katrina and she did her first modeling. Then a bunch of other places and then London. Katrina says her mother moved her and her siblings because she wanted to do good works in the world and chose to live her life of service.

Anyway….

The big fucked up rumor is that Katrina’s family was part of a cult called The Family International, the cult formerly known as Children of God.

“It is a Christian cult formed in the 1960s, which quickly spread around the world. They use town halls around the world to go back and forth between followers and avoid legal surveillance. They are also gender-friendly and hostile to traditional family structures. are not necessarily encouraged to be faithful to each other, children could be separated from their parents and kept with other children. The worst stories about them revolve around the sex trade and child sexual abuse. were sent to flirt with and have sex with men in order to interest them in the cult. And children were sexually abused by their parents and other adults around them, because all sex was meant to be good and loving.

Katrina’s mother’s current charitable work in India is also said to include religious conversion. And that part of the reason Katrina was ultimately rejected by the family of her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is because of her past.

3. Case of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

Honestly, this rumor / gossip is just plain stupid. But somehow it started a long time ago and has become a meme. But the rumor is that Aishwarya Rai Bachan is a beard for her deeply locked up husband Abishek Bachan and is in fact secretly with her stepfather Amitabh Bachan. Oh, and that Abishek is not the father of his daughter Aradhya but Amitabh is.

OP thinks this rumor probably started when Aishwarya / Amitabh / Abishek made this clip together where Abishek and Amitabh arrive on Aishwarya. But to be honest, this clip was filmed before Abishek and Aishwarya even started dating.

Oh and if you all want to cringe and die of second hand embarrassment, check out this video of drunk Aishwarya being awkward and publicly embarrassing Amitabh.

Having said that, OP thinks this rumor is one that’s pure bullshit lol, but it needs to be included because it’s insanely dumb and funny and infamous at this point.

4. Shah Rukh Khan’s third child is actually his grandson or child in love or a baby to tie SRK / Gauri’s marriage.

This rumor / s is pretty straightforward, SRK and his wife Gauri Khan had their third child Abram Khan in 2013. Abram was born to a surrogate mother. People think Abram looks white compared to his older siblings Aryan and Suhana. Aryan and Suhana both studied abroad. Aryan went to boarding school in the UK and there were rumors that he started to be sexually active at a very young age. So the rumor / gossip started that Abram was in fact Aryan’s secret grandson with a white girl and therefore SRK’s grandson. This is the most popular rumor / gossip! There are also rumors / gossip that Abram is SRK’s own child with a white mistress. The other popular belief is that SRK and Gauri had Abram so that SRK wouldn’t divorce Gauri for Priyanka.

Pick your own favorite rumor / gossip for this one ONTD lol!

Here are some photos of the family over the years, you can all decide if Abram looks half white / European or not.

5. Aamir Khan’s abandoned child

Aamir Khan allegedly cheated on his wife Kiran Rao had an affair with British journalist Jessica Hines in 2005. The affair apparently became so serious that Aamir moved in with Jessica and lived with her for the entire filming of a movie. Jessica ended up getting pregnant and Aaamir didn’t want the baby and asked her to have an abortion. However, Jessica wanted to keep the baby and ended up having it. She named the baby “I’m staying”.

Stardust magazine contacted Jessica and interviewed her. Jessica did not deny that Aamir was the father of her baby and this story was printed in the magazine:

Jaan has grown up now and is 17 years old. He looks exactly like Aamir.

OP 100% believe this rumor !!! Aaamir is a known serial cheat and it was recently rumored that he is cheating again and has an affair with his co-star Fatima Sana Sheikh (who played both her daughter and her lover in the ewwwwww movies)





it was fun ONTD anyway. this concludes my deep dive into BW lol. Please feel free to share or discuss any other BW gossip you may know.