NY PopsUp Aims To Help Struggling Live Entertainment Community Amid Coronavirus Pandemic





NEW YORK CITY (WABC) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed an ambitious plan in January to resume public performances in the state, with the aim of reviving a vital industry that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic . Its program is called NY PopsUp, a month-long series featuring 100 artists that begins Saturday, February 20, with a performance for healthcare workers administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Javits Center in Manhattan. There will be echoes of another difficult time, as people in show business rally again to help a city in need, just like Robert De Niro did after September 11 with the inaugural Film Festival. from Tribeca. “What Tribeca did so well 20 years ago, we now need it on a large scale statewide,” Cuomo said. RELATED | Cuomo details plan to reopen Broadway, performing arts venues On Broadway, the ties are empty and the silence is deafening, and many are out of work. “What has to happen now is New Yorkers and New York artists doing what they did in front of audiences again and getting paid for it,” said director Zack Winokur. His 2019 musical tribute to poet Langston Hughes caught the attention of producer Scott Rudin, who is teaming up with De Niro’s business partner Jane Rosenthal for the effort. True to its name, NY PopsUp events will take place without prior warning to avoid congestion. “We want to be in the lives of New Yorkers,” Winokur said. “We want to infiltrate their daily life, in their movements, in the footsteps of their workplaces, when they walk in the parks. It should be something you just encountered. The hope is that NY PopsUp can serve as a bridge to the safe return of live performances to New York. “What we’re trying to do is be the spark for a more complete economic recovery later on,” Winokur said. RELATED | Pandemic kills Carnegie Hall season for first time in 130 years There will be events to honor the 20th anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival in June and the opening of City Island at Pier 55 on the Hudson River. More than 300 performances are planned in the five boroughs starting this weekend and continuing throughout the summer. CLICK HERE for more details. MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE New York’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracking

