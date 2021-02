Sasha Calle stars as DC Universe’s very first Latina Supergirl, actor to debut in ‘The Flash’, Entertainment News

Meet the New DC Universe Supergirl! Emmy-nominated actor for the day, Sasha Calle, has landed the role of DC Comics hero and will make his film debut in the upcoming episode titled “ The Flash. ” Ace director Andy Muschietti, who is directing the upcoming film, confirmed the news on Instagram. In a moving video posted to Muschietti’s photo-sharing app, Calle found out on camera that she had landed the role. The actor, who was in tears, said, “Little me, that would be like ‘No.’ I’m probably not going to stop crying all day.” Sharing the video, Muschietti captioned, “I’ve been doing a lot of flashbacks lately but today this is a Flash Forward. #TheFlashMovie @sashacalle.” According to Variety, Muschietti auditioned more than 400 actors before launching Calle, the first Latina star to play Supergirl. In canon DC, several actors have donned red and blue spandex, starting with Helen Slater in the 1984 Warner Bros. movie, Laura Vandervoort on the CW series `Smallville`, and most recently Melissa Benoist on the Warner Bros. television series. Last name. “The Flash” will mark Calle’s first cinematic role. She received a Daytime Emmy nomination last year for “The Young and the Restless,” in which she played Lola Rosales. The film, the first standalone adventure for the “Flash” after appearances in “Justice League” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, ”introduces Ezra Miller as the eponymous speedster known as Barry Allen. The DC Extended Universe entry has been in the works for quite some time now, having suffered several setbacks since it was originally scheduled to hit theaters years ago. ‘The Flash’ was further hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which forced the studio to postpone production. Filming for the film is currently scheduled for 2021. Along with Calle and Miller, “ The Flash ” will feature appearances by actors Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who will reprise their roles as Batman from separate films. “ The Flash ‘will take place in a multiverse, which involves multiple dimensions that exist simultaneously and allow different versions of the same character to exist simultaneously – and sometimes overlap. Christina Hodson, who wrote for films like the “Transformers” spin-offs “Bumblebee” and “Birds of Prey,” wrote the latest version of the screenplay. Muschietti, well known for directing “It” and the sequel “It: Chapter Two”, boarded the film after John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, and Rick Famuyiwa separated separately. “The Flash” is scheduled for release on November 4, 2022..

