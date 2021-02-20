Entertainment
Ruth E. Carter Helps Hollywood Showcase Our History Like No One Else: TheGrio
- Black history month
- Entertainment
Ruth E. Carter is an American costume designer, artist and pioneer whose work has helped Hollywood highlight our history for more than three decades.
Throughout her career, she has profoundly influenced the way we see ourselves, capturing entire eras, immortalizing moments in time, and truly defining what we look like on screen.
This week, she made history again when she announced that she would be the first costume designer to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Read More: Ruth E. Carter Becomes First Black Woman To Win Oscar For Best Costume
Born April 10, 1960 in Springfield, Massachusetts, Ruth E. Carter graduated from Hampton University before working at the Santa Fe Opera, before moving to Los Angeles in 1986, where she worked at the Los Angeles Theater. Center. There she met Spike Lee, who hired her to work on her second film, School Daze, in 1988.
Carter worked with the award-winning director on his other titles like Do what it takes, jungle fever, and Mo Betta Blues before going to work on some of the most iconic films of our time.
She transformed Denzel Washington in Malcolm X in 1992 and took us back to the 60s to help Angela Bassett successfully transform into Tina turner in the 1993 film, What does love have to do with it. She turned David Oleyowo in Martin Luther King jr. in Ava DuVernays Selma and helped Chadwick boseman to become Thurgood marshall in 2017 Marshall.
His work on Malcolm X earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Costume Design, making her the first black woman to be nominated in this category. She got another nomination in 1997 for Steven Spielberg’s poignant portrayal of the slave trade, Friendship.
Then, in 2018, Carter took us all on a journey we never imagined, tracing our roots back to the homeland and stretching our imaginations further than they ever had in the wonderful world of Wakanda. , with his Oscar-winning work on Black Panther.
Read more: Black Panther sequel to explore mythology, Wakanda inspiration, won’t recast Chadwick Boseman
With this groundbreaking project, she made history once again as the first black woman to win the Oscars for Best Costume and clinched the very first Oscar victory for a Marvel movie.
Then she takes us back to Zamunda in the highly anticipated sequel, Coming from America.
When we think of the most important, impactful, and resonant films of our time, they all have one thing in common, they have all been blessed by the unparalleled talents of Ruth E. Carter, who tells our stories through the fashion like no other.
“When I got into the industry, I looked for someone like me. I actually wanted a mentor to show me what Hollywood was like. And there were very few people working in costume design, ”she said. theGrio. “But I couldn’t find a person of color as a designer so I felt like my shoes would be what I would fill. I wanted to gather as much information as possible about the Hollywood system.
Check out our exclusive interview with the legendary artist above.
Do you subscribe to TheGrios Podcast Dear culture? Download our latest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!
Share
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]