Ruth E. Carter Helps Hollywood Showcase Our History Like No One Else: TheGrio

Ruth E. Carter is an American costume designer, artist and pioneer whose work has helped Hollywood highlight our history for more than three decades.

Throughout her career, she has profoundly influenced the way we see ourselves, capturing entire eras, immortalizing moments in time, and truly defining what we look like on screen.

This week, she made history again when she announced that she would be the first costume designer to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Ruth E. Carter attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards – Nominees’ Luncheon on February 1, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

Born April 10, 1960 in Springfield, Massachusetts, Ruth E. Carter graduated from Hampton University before working at the Santa Fe Opera, before moving to Los Angeles in 1986, where she worked at the Los Angeles Theater. Center. There she met Spike Lee, who hired her to work on her second film, School Daze, in 1988.

Carter worked with the award-winning director on his other titles like Do what it takes, jungle fever, and Mo Betta Blues before going to work on some of the most iconic films of our time.

She transformed Denzel Washington in Malcolm X in 1992 and took us back to the 60s to help Angela Bassett successfully transform into Tina turner in the 1993 film, What does love have to do with it. She turned David Oleyowo in Martin Luther King jr. in Ava DuVernays Selma and helped Chadwick boseman to become Thurgood marshall in 2017 Marshall.

His work on Malcolm X earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Costume Design, making her the first black woman to be nominated in this category. She got another nomination in 1997 for Steven Spielberg’s poignant portrayal of the slave trade, Friendship.

Then, in 2018, Carter took us all on a journey we never imagined, tracing our roots back to the homeland and stretching our imaginations further than they ever had in the wonderful world of Wakanda. , with his Oscar-winning work on Black Panther.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Ruth E. Carter, winner of Best Costume Design for “Black Panther,” poses in the press room during the 91st Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California . (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

With this groundbreaking project, she made history once again as the first black woman to win the Oscars for Best Costume and clinched the very first Oscar victory for a Marvel movie.

Then she takes us back to Zamunda in the highly anticipated sequel, Coming from America.

When we think of the most important, impactful, and resonant films of our time, they all have one thing in common, they have all been blessed by the unparalleled talents of Ruth E. Carter, who tells our stories through the fashion like no other.

“When I got into the industry, I looked for someone like me. I actually wanted a mentor to show me what Hollywood was like. And there were very few people working in costume design, ”she said. theGrio. “But I couldn’t find a person of color as a designer so I felt like my shoes would be what I would fill. I wanted to gather as much information as possible about the Hollywood system.

Check out our exclusive interview with the legendary artist above.

