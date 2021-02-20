Cedar Point offers a full season of entertainment in 2021





Sandusky, OH –Cedar Point is offering a full season of entertainment in 2021, including the celebration of its 150th anniversary postponed to the height of summer. With the health and safety of guests and associates at the forefront, Cedar Point is excited to deliver a full season of entertainment in 2021. Also back are special events, a spectacular nighttime parade and party, a new family adventure on the river, and chances to win the unprecedented ticket of a lifetime. Border festival Frontier Festival, celebrating hope, health and harvest, kicks off the season on opening day, Friday, May 14. Frontier Town will transform into a Wild West hootenanny, bursting with live music, interactive games for adults and children, party decor, street performers and a menu of mouthwatering food and drink. The Frontier Festival takes place on weekends, from May 14 to 16 and from May 21 to 23, then every day from May 28 to June 13. Snake River Expedition Parents, kids, grandparents and thrill seekers can join the mission of smuggling valuable goods around Adventure Island on the new Snake River Expedition boat ride. The Snake River Expedition is slated to open on May 29 and will run through Labor Day, September 6. 150th anniversary celebration The heart of summer will heat up as Cedar Points’ 150th anniversary celebration continues. The centerpiece will be the Celebrate 150 Spectacular Parade and Night Party, with larger-than-life floats (some over two stories high) that depict moments from the park’s rich history, talented dancers, acrobats and performers. , an energetic soundtrack and a grand finale like no other. Special commemorative items will also be available during the celebration, including limited edition buttons, collectible pins, 150th anniversary logo elements, books and more. The 150th anniversary celebration will take place every day from June 26 to August 15. Ticket of a lifetime This summer, guests will have their last chance to win a Cedar Point of a Lifetime Ticket, an exclusive ticket that grants each winner (along with three guests) free entry to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Water Park for the rest of his life. Guests will have the chance to win one each day by scanning their mobile device at the Courtoisy Corps guest information kiosks throughout the park. Each day, guests who register will have five chances to win the Ticket of a Lifetime. They will also have the chance to be one of 150 daily winners to receive an upgrade to the CP 150 VIP Club, giving them access to two exclusive VIP areas, multiple single-use Fast Lane passes, VIP parade viewing and at the night party and Suite. The chance to win a lifetime ticket each day will be available in the park during the 150th anniversary celebration, from June 26 to August 15. Cedar Point Nights The summer season culminates with Cedar Point Nights, the nighttime celebration of parks at where it all began, Cedar Point Beach. The annual festival will feature a new dining experience in the dark, interactive beach games, campfires, light-up games and backdrops, shows and the electric nighttime atmosphere of the best rides and roller coasters on the planet. Cedar Point Nights takes place while the park is in operation from August 6 to Labor Day, September 6. For more information on Cedar Point, see cedarfair.com. Listen to our local and regional newscasts, anytime, day or night, for this story and more. #wlenradio #wlennews #lenaweenews







