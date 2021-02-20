Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West | Culture & Leisure

After six years of marriage, four children and a failed presidential election, Yeezy and Kim call for the end of their union backwards.
Kim Kardashian West filed her petition on Friday with the portrayal of Hollywood’s top divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, the Daily News confirmed.
Kim seeks joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s children, says TMZ.com, who first reported the news.
The fabulously rich and famous couple have a deal neither side plans to challenge, the celebrity website said.
It was several months after Kardashian filed for divorce from NBA star Kris Humphries in 2011, just 72 days after the wedding, that she began dating West.
They married in Italy in 2014, seven months after their engagement in 2013.
While the couple built several sprawling estates together and were known for their exaggerated declarations of love, the summer of 2020 seemed to mark the start of the final act when West announced his ill-fated run for the White House and hinted that Kardashian was having an affair with rapper Meek Mill.
I’ve been trying to get a divorce since Kim met Meek at the Waldorf for prison reform, West reportedly tweeted, according to Capital FM.
In a series of deleted tweets, West also compared his stepmother, Kris Jenner, to North Korean dictator Kim Jong un.
During a wide-ranging, one-hour July 19 presidential press conference in North Charleston, South Carolina, West wearing a bulletproof vest hinted that Kardashian was considering terminating one of their pregnancies and that Harriet Tubman had betrayed black people.
She just put slaves to work for whites, West said of Tubman.
He then concluded the session by swearing, I’ll win in 2020, and jogging off the stage.
West then allegedly flew to his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, where Kardashian later met him, according to TMZ at the time.
He accused her of bringing in two doctors to assess her mental state and potentially invoke an involuntary psychiatric engagement known as 5150.
A few days later, West was more contrite.
I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter, West tweeted on July 25, 2020.
I didn’t cover her like she covered me. To Kim, I mean I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thanks for always being there for me, he said.
West and Kardashian have four children: daughters, North and Chicago; and son, Saint and Psalm.
