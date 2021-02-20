Sculptor Oneonta’s works will be on display at the Utica Museum Entertainment news





Monumental sculptures depicting natural disasters caused by human activity will be on display in the Terrible Beauty: Richard Friedberg Sculpture exhibition, on view February 27 to May 30 at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Museum of Art in Utica. Terrible Beauty serves as a showcase for the work of Oneonta-based sculptor Richard Friedberg created over the past decade. Friedberg was forced by events such as the BP Deep Horizon wellhead blowout at Macondo Prospect in the Gulf of Mexico and the Fukashima Daiichi nuclear accident and tsunami, the presenters said in a press release. These specific events, in Friedberg’s hand and imagination, are transformed into sublime works reminiscent of terrible explosions, tidal waves and smoke, the presenters said in a press release. In the statement, Mary Murray, curator of modern and contemporary art for Munson-Williams, said that when a person moves around Friedberg’s sculpture, its components come together and then change shape. Terrible Beauty’s pieces are specific objects, but they also have multiple points of view. The projection Friedberg uses for the Terrible Beauty sculptures works wonders for this purpose. It’s malleable, easily manipulated to suggest powerful yet fleeting phenomena such as explosions or ocean waves that will momentarily transform again, she said. Light filters through the different layers of the screen and this flickering sensation contributes to the eyes’ perception of changeability. After receiving his Masters of Fine Arts from Yale University, Friedberg moved to New York and was invited to exhibit his work in notable galleries such as Tibor de Nagy, Fischbach and OK Harris, as well as at the Whitney Biennale in 1973 and at the Storm King. Art center. Friedberg was commissioned to create public sculptures for Hartsfield International Airport in Atlanta and Prudential in Jacksonville, and is the recipient of a National Individual Artist Fellowship for the Arts, according to the release.

