Priyanka Chopra on nepotism and showbiz





Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Image Credit: Kalpesh Lathigra / The New York Times

Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she never allowed her co-stars to dictate her career choices, while also addressing the Bollywood nepotism debate by saying there was room at the table for talents that do not come from dynasties of actors. Chopra Jonas was speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), while promoting her autobiography Unfinished. Speaking to columnist and writer Shobhaa De, Chopra Jonas said she was now in a place where she had come together and was responsible for everything in her life. This is a far cry from a young high school girl who dabbled in fashion and later the Indian film industry, she said. Chopra Jonas’ memoir chronicles her rise to fame, as well as her struggles in Bollywood and Hollywood. There are no rules for me and I don’t believe in too much planning. I have never allowed my work to define me completely. All my life I have chosen various roles across genres, continents and platforms, and my career has never been dependent on my co-actors, said actor Chopra Jonas. The 38-year-old, who was recently seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger, which she also co-produced, believes that the advent of the majority of streaming platforms has been a major step forward. It’s not the same 10 people who do everything anymore. We are seeing new talents every day. Thanks to these platforms, so many actors, directors and writers are going where no one has gone. Just see how the world came to witness the glow of Adarsh ​​Gourav in The White Tiger, she said. While nepotism was the media’s favorite word a few months ago, the actor feels he has rarely seen anyone inherit his job. There is nothing wrong with wanting to take care of your family and friends. However, I’ve always thought that there shouldn’t be a wall, and we need to make sure the table is bigger, more possibilities need to be created. Although a private person rarely talks about his personal life, the actor wrote a lot about his husband Nick Jonas and his father in the book. Nick (Jonas) is an extremely reliable and conscientious man who gives me a sense of balance. I can totally trust him to share my burdens. Her memoir received positive reviews and also landed on the New York Times bestseller list. During the session, Chopra Jonas further said that women of her generation have been instrumental in creating change in the Hindi film industry. She added that we are seeing several married women take on the lead role, become producers and manage content. I really hope the next generation of girls doesn’t inherit the same system failures that we do.

