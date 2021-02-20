Entertainment
Mahesh Babus ‘trainer reveals actors’ approach in gym: it was go hard or come home
- Mahesh Babus’ coach Minash Gabriel said the actor is getting old inside out and only getting better with time.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
POSTED FEBRUARY 20, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Fitness trainer Minash Gabriel, who is currently working with Mahesh Babu on his Telugu Sarkaru Vaari Paata project, praises the actors’ engagement in the gym. In an Instagram post, he praised Mahesh’s dedication to staying fit.
Minash has been working with Mahesh Babu since 2019. He is currently in Dubai where Mahesh is filming for his next Telugu project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
Minash wrote: “I was in Dubai last month for #SarkaruVaariPaata, the movie which stars @urstrulymahesh. Aside from the day we landed in Dubai and the lonely load / retrieve days, I went to the gym everyday for MB training after it was filmed (sic). “
He then revealed how Mahesh Babu had trained over the past month.
Our training days were divided into strength training, cardio involving anaerobic variants and, more importantly, zone 2 training. We mainly trained in the evening at the end of the shoot and the intensity at which it tackled each session. was second to none, even after the harsh conditions he faced on the desert plateau, he said.
Minash said Mahesh Babu has a very straightforward approach to his training. His approach was simple: it was go hard or go home.
Each workout lasted approximately 60 minutes. Every day he pushes himself up and makes sure he performs every exercise at T and gives it 100 percent. He’s a perfectionist, on and off the set. Today, I can proudly say that MB has come a long way since we first met in 2019. Whether it’s battling and overcoming injuries or finding yourself in such incredible form and conditioning, it t is a testament to his work ethic and perseverance. I can say for sure that this man is aging inside out and only getting better with time, he added.
In Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu first teamed up with filmmaker Parasuram. The project also stars Keerthy Suresh as the lead woman.
