North Hollywood Restaurants to reach dineL.A. Restaurant week





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA dineL.A. returns for its very first spring season and North Hollywood will be well represented. Restaurants across the city will participate in the 14-day event, which aims to showcase the city’s restaurant scene and encourage residents to try new dishes.

To facilitate orders during the pandemic, dineL.A. has partnered with Grubhub to provide exclusive take-out and delivery options for those who stay at home. The program will start on March 1 and run until March 14. “The Los Angeles restaurant community continues to amaze us all with their ingenuity and perseverance,” says Stacey Sun, CEO of dineL.A .. “We are committed to creating Restaurant Week programs that support the landscape. current gastronomic and our local businesses. ”

Several restaurants in North Hollywood will be offering special menus to commemorate the biennial event. Find the full list below. “We are delighted to help local diners discover dineL.A. Safe Restaurant Week by bringing their favorite foods home this year, ”said Jessica Burns, vice president of brand and design at Grubhub. “It is also an honor to help participating restaurants make their comeback after a difficult year.”

Special menus for lunch for the week at the restaurant range from $ 15 to $ 35, while dinner menus range from $ 25 to $ 65. DineL.A from last year. the celebration ran from September 1–18, featuring a variety of cuisines from across the city. A complete list of participating restaurants and menus is available at dineLA.com.

