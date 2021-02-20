Site clean-up continues for Bonita’s first condominium and entertainment megaplex

Lucitt & Co.

Cabana Resorts’ scope of planning has garnered a lot of interest since it first featured last year, not to mention significant sales in its first week of presales. Its appeal is clear. Cabana is designed to be the place where you never have to leave to have a wonderful time with your family and friends. In a year where good news and fun times were paramount, the introduction of Cabanas was greeted like a breath of fresh air.

Its phase one development features a 110-unit luxury condominium as well as 7 acres of pools and water features in a huge, meandering Lazy River to engage homeowners, vacationers and locals alike. Its air-conditioned Grand Food Hall will stretch across the wide frontage of Cabanas’ Bonita Beach Road. The expansive open-view structure presents everyone with a world of Cabana-centric entertainment, dining and shopping experiences, in addition to its leisure and leisure activities, which weren’t available in one location down south. -west Florida so far. Cabana offers public spaces to relax with a book or share a picnic on its performance lawn. Its walks are designed to wander easily between the tranquil gardens and other points of interest. Special events, vacation pop-ups, artistic and musical celebrations, and all the performing arts that set the area apart could be showcased at Cabana Resort.

In total, the 25-acre development is designed to put Bonita Springs on the map of the best family vacation destination towns in Florida. Its range and variety of attractions are suitable for all ages and designed to provide comfortable spaces all year round and all weather, ensuring popularity all year round.

The demolition of the Rodes restaurant and fish market last month at the southeast end of the Cabanas property marked the start of its construction phase and coincided with the start of the winter season. It has also initiated a new wave of interest in the project which will surely increase as the site is cleared and the construction road and fences are installed.

The promise of forward-looking architecture, tech-driven attractions, and mixed-use spaces for the entire community to enjoy is a big part of its appeal. Cabana is going to be a party and everyone is invited. The condominiums are expected to be completed in early 2022, with prices for two and three bedroom residences in the range of $ 500,000. Pre-construction pricing is still in effect during the clearing and site preparation stages.

The highly visible location of the cabins is an important selling point. Stretching the north side of Bonita Beach Road from Luke to Vanderbilt Drive, you can’t reach the gorgeous Gulf of Mexico beaches from Naples or Fort Myers without passing it. The first phase of construction of the new condominium is expected to last 14 months, during which time some of the other amenities will also be developed. The building is designed for east or west orientations. Wide views of the resort’s all-access water features will be on the east side, with resort amenities and the west skyline in front. As it is built, Cabana will become part of the sights and sounds of everyday life in Bonita Springs, with its size and range of attractions generating interest and commentary along the way.

Interestingly, while initial sales of Gulf-facing units took an early lead, once the range and size of Cabanas’ recreational and community features were communicated, the east-facing units took off. To this day, they are neck and neck.

Cabana Resorts’ contemporary architecture and computer-centric designs will introduce a refreshed take on what Florida style can look like today. It will adopt the latest construction innovations as well as proven success formulas to offer exclusive resort experiences to its owners. The 7-story condominium will be reserved by massive land for rooftop art installations. Technology is available to design the ability to change or rotate visual displays, making it a mobile and ever-astute expression of talent and invention.

The Rooftop Garden buildings offer expansive western views of the Gulf of Mexico, and its sunny and shaded areas have comfortable seating and a separate pavilion for private events. In addition to the spacious floor plans with wide interior walkways throughout, extra deep exterior living spaces have been incorporated into each of the residences to set them apart from all other terraced condominiums in its price range.

Cabanas condominiums feature a long list of luxury appointments as building standards, including soundproof walls between units, taller ceilings, solid eight-foot-high interior doors with wide casings and baseboards. six inches. High-end flooring is installed throughout and highlighted by intricate mosaic patterns per plan. Quartz countertops, solid wood cabinetry with 42 inch tall top cabinets, Kohler fixtures, and GE Profile stainless steel appliances are standard kitchen appointments. Bathrooms have separate dresser rooms, and full-height frameless shower stalls are tiled floor-to-ceiling and include oversized rainforest-style shower heads. Bathtubs can replace shower stalls. Bathroom mirrors are LED backlit throughout and all condominiums have powder rooms. Each residence has its own lock-out room.

Bonita Village is part of the Cabana Resort. The renovation and redesign of its resort pool and Tiki Hut common areas will begin this year. The resurfacing and updating of its existing buildings to reflect the new face of contemporary Cabanas architecture will begin thereafter. Sun Village Vacations will continue to manage the Bonita Villages rental program. For owners who opt for the program, it will perform the same function for the new Cabanas residences. When Bonita Development LLC purchased Bonita Village, it extended its beach shuttle service for the convenience of owners. It will continue to evolve to meet the needs of new Cabanas owners as well.

Cabana Resort is poised to put Bonita Springs on the Florida vacation destination map.

Its Discovery Center is located at 27901 Bonita Village Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. It is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm and from noon to 5 pm on Sundays. Staff are available for virtual and on-site presentations, or by appointment at 239-691-4455. Cabana Resort is represented by JRW Developer Resources, a division of John R. Wood Properties.