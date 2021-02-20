Priyanka Chopras director Anjula Acharia said Bollywood figures were negative towards her





Anjula Acharia, the woman behind Priyanka Chopras’ success in the West, has revealed that she was discouraged from signing the actor initially. Anjula said that some Bollywood figures were extremely negative about Priyanka. In an interview, Anjula recalled being warned about Priyanka at a dinner party and being told she was wasting her time. Anjula, however, chose to follow her instincts and place her bets on Priyanka. Talk to Forbes, Anjula said, I remember when I first signed Priyanka, there were a lot of people, especially in India, who were so negative. I was at that dinner at my friend Manish Goyal’s in New York with some prominent figures from the Hindi film industry and they were so negative about him. They were like, she never goes to work, I don’t know why you are wasting your time, blah blah. I remember feeling really hurt at the time. I remember saying, “Am I wasting my time? But that’s where your self-confidence comes in. It seemed like a crazy dream, didn’t it, to bring someone from India to Hollywood? But I have to tell you that when I look into Priyanka’s eyes, I just believe. Priyanka is just undeniable, she is a disruptor, she added. See also: Enter the cozy homes of Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi in Mumbai and Goa that they built together Priyanka began her international career as a singer. She made her musical debut in 2012 with the single In My City, featuring will.i.am. She also released two other songs, Exotic and I Cant Make You Love Me. In 2015, she was cast to star in an American television show, Quantico. Currently, she has a number of international projects in her kitty, including The Matrix 4, Text For You, and the Amazon Spy Series Citadel. Earlier this month, Priyanka made her debut as an author with a dissertation titled Unfinished. The book traces his journey from his formative years to becoming a successful star in Bollywood and Hollywood. Related stories







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos