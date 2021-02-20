Tamil actor Indrakumar dies of suicide at friend’s house, police seize deadly remains





Tamil actor Indrakumar died by suicide Friday night while hanging at his friend’s house. The actor was popular for his role in many Tamil Daily Soaps. As reported by IndiaGlitz, Indrakumar visited a friend of his after watching a movie with the group. However, in the morning he was found hanging from a ceiling fan and the friends filed a complaint the next morning. The cops reportedly seized her remains and sent her for an autopsy. Also Read – KGF actor Yashs Fan dies by suicide, asked actor to attend his funeral in Suicide Note Indrakumar was a Sri Lankan Tamil actor and was staying in a refugee camp in Chennai. The Tamil Portal mentioned that he was going through a difficult time in his marriage and that he was also tired of fighting in the industry. He is survived by his wife and a child. Also Read – Mayanagri me Politics Hai: Sandeep Nahar writes in Facebook Suicide Note This is the film industry’s second suicide news in a week. A few days ago, actor Sandeep Nahar who had worked in films like Kesari and MS Dhoni: the untold story, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai hours after posting a disturbing video and social media post expressing disappointment with life and Bollywood. Also read – Who is Sandeep Nahar, actor who died by suicide after posting disturbing video on Facebook? That his soul rests in peace! Here are some help lines to help you overcome depression and suicidal thoughts. Life is precious. MITRAM FOUNDATION (Bengaluru) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): CALL: 0832-2252525 (Verified)

SANJIVINI (DELHI): Center 1 (Jangpura: 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456 (10 am-5.30pm: Monday to Friday) Center 2 (Qutub institutional zone): 011-40769002, 011-41092787 (10 am-7.30am ) pm: from Monday to Saturday,

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

MENTAL HEALTH KIRAN (GOVT) 18005990019 For more information, click on here.







