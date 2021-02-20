Holly Johnson: Were On Air – Austin Daily Herald





What do Amos and Andy, Fibber McGee and Molly and War of the Worlds have in common? These were popular radio shows that kept the whole family entertained at home. Well, the War of the Worlds broadcast in 1939 wasn’t popular at the time, but looking back it was a great lesson for the radio industry. At the recent History Happy Hour event, our guests in person and online learned about the impact of radio shows on family life by bringing theatrical performances directly into the living room. The golden age of radio lasted from the 1920s to the 1950s, when it was limited by the increasing availability of television. As broadcasting grew nationally, stations had to find ways to fill airtime. Coverage of live events such as sports and musical performances was interspersed with news broadcasts, agricultural and weather reports. The development of live game shows, hours of comedy, soap operas, radio plays and children’s programming has been rapid, varied and enjoyed around the world. Austin newspapers printed schedules from a variety of state and local stations, and many retail stores capitalized on selling the much-needed equipment that brought entertainment into family life. The history of Austins broadcasting has been formed by a few stations, but the local constant since 1948 has been KAUS. Current station manager Bob Mithuen said the main point of difference for KAUS Radio is the many personalities who have come and stayed here. Their voices are a recognizable sound for news, community information and entertainment. They are your friends and neighbors, they are the ones who protect you in a storm, help you win elections, and generate traffic and sales for businesses in the area. Radio content has evolved over the years, but Austin is fortunate to have such a long tradition in the industry just south of town. Theatrical radio is now resurrected in Austin for two shows in March by Matchbox Childrens Theater and Hormel Historic Home. The delivery platform will be via your computer instead of your radio. The 2021 technology will let you peek inside the radio of yesteryear to see the actors play. Sponsored by Primrose Retirement Center, The Style Lounge, Seniors Helping Seniors, The Spam Museum and Sweet Reads Book and Candy Store, the shows will be complete with sound effects and mystery. So what do Matchbox Childrens Theater and the historic Hormel House have in common? We are two cultural entities passionate about bringing history and theater to your home, no matter what platform we can. Oh, well give you some concessions too! Ticket information is below. Events to come Happy Hour Story – Let me introduce you to Lizzie Hormel 6 p.m., Monday March 8 Limited capacity. Free for members of HHH, Mower County Historical Society, and Friends of the Library. $ 5 for non-members Old fashioned radio shows via Zoom Saturday March 13: Murder through the looking glass Friday March 26: Broadways My Beat: The Howard Crawford Murder Case $ 10 per household; Purchase on www.hormelhistorichome.org Wedding and event showcase 10 am-1:30pm, Sunday March 21 $ 5 per person

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos