Marilyn Manson under investigation for domestic violence





LOS ANGELES, Calif. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday confirmed an ongoing domestic violence investigation against rock star Marilyn Manson, just two weeks after several former girlfriends accused him of abuse.

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Office, Investigating Allegations of Domestic Violence Involving Mr. Brian Warner, Also Known As ‘Marilyn Manson’, Who Works In The Music Industry” , the department confirmed to Patch. “The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner was living in the city of West Hollywood.” The department has not identified the alleged victims or detailed the incidents.

The investigations follow a string of accusations against Manson sparked by an Instagram post by “Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood. She has since accused Manson of extreme sexual and physical abuse during their relationship. Several other women said he abused them as well. Manson denies the abuse.

As a result of the allegations, the singer’s label dropped him and several TV shows cut him from upcoming episodes. Wood and actress Esm Bianco both accused Manson of abuse while living with him in West Hollywood during the period of the Sheriff’s Department investigation.

Bianco, who played Ros in the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” told ABC that after moving into Manson’s apartment in West Hollywood in 2011, he didn’t allow her to eat, sleep or sleep. leave without his permission. “I basically felt like a prisoner,” Bianco said “The cup.“” I came and went at will. The person I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family while hiding in the closet. “

Manson’s abuse was an open secret, Bianco said. The assistants and other musicians saw how he treated her. “He’s told the world time and time again, ‘This is who I am,'” said Bianco. “He hid in plain sight.” Wood accused Manson in early February of sexual and physical abuse during their relationship, which lasted from January 2007 to August 2010. She had previously testified about her experience as an advocate for survivors of domestic violence. But it wasn’t until this month that she gave a name to her alleged attacker. “My attacker’s name is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood said. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and abused me horribly for years.” “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I ended up living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail,” she added. “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call on the many industries that enabled him before he ruined more lives. I am with the many victims who will not be silent.” The fallout was rapid. Loma Vista Recordings let Manson down over Wood’s accusation. Manson denied Wood’s allegations in a social media post. “Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy,” Manson wrote on his Instagram account. “But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. “Regardless of how and why others now choose to distort the past, it is the truth,” he said. Dan Cleary, a former Manson aide, said in a Podcast this week, he repeatedly saw Manson abuse his current wife in 20014 and 2015. “I have seen physical abuse like, for example, pushing and throwing things at him and a lot, for example, violent explosions around his brittle objects,” Cleary said in the podcast episode, according to HuffPost. “Lots of mental violence, name calling and threats. “There were times when Manson would tell him that he was going to kill her and cut her and that I am going to bury her in the desert myself,” added Cleary. “He would leave the room, and I would [tell her], “You are fine. I’m not going to do any of that. Let’s take you to the hotel. ‘” In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Los Angeles Police have launched several investigations into allegations of celebrity abuse dating back years. They rarely resulted in criminal charges, in large part due to the statute of limitations. Two notable cases include the ongoing rape cases against Harvey Weinstein and Danny Masterson. SEE ALSO: City News Service contributed to this report.







