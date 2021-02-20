TGIF Show Highlights Fishlips Waterfront Bar & Grill, Space Coast Symphony, Brevard Cultural Alliance and Qs Crackin Crab & Seafood Kitchen

SPACE COAST DAILY TV SPECIAL PRESENTATION

ABOVE VIDEO: Space Coast Daily TGIF Show highlights live shows, Qs Crackin Crab & Seafood Kitchen, Mel Fisher Treasure Hunt, and the Obloy Family Ranch.



BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA Space Coast Dailys TGIF Show is back for another week, the only show on the Space Coast that highlights upcoming events and entertainment for the weekend and the week ahead.

Qs Crackin Crab & Seafood Kitchen

Q’s Crackin ‘Crab & Seafood Kitchen, located at 5240 North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach, is an independent restaurant that offers delicious and tasty seafood, which started with chefs serving their family and friends.

With its beginnings in a small restaurant, Q’s Crackin ‘Crab & Seafood Kitchen now has its dream location in famous Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Oyster Baskets, Lobster Tail, Seafood Bowls, Giant Qs Fish Platters, Rib Eye Bowls, Krackin King Crab Clusters, Garlic Infused Lobster Tail and much more await at Crackin Crab at Cocoa Beach 0n Floridas Space Coast.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL MENU

MEL FISHER TREASURE HUNT



LOOK: Meet Jace, the seven-year-old treasure hunter and great-grandson of Mel Fisher at the Mel Fishers Treasure Museum, who explains the scavenger hunt for kids, a fun way to explore, learn and enjoy. have fun in the world’s most famous treasure on the Florida Space Coast.

SEBASTIAN, FLORIDA The Mel Fishers Treasures Museum hosts the Kids Treasure Game in Sebastian, a game for children aged 6 to 12 or for any child at heart!

This scavenger hunt game gives kids the chance not only to test their knowledge but also to have a little fun and adventure when they go to the museum and the participants are rewarded in the gift shop a once their treasure hunt is over.

The Mel Fisher Treasure Museum is located at 1322 US Route 1, Sebastian, Florida. It houses exhibitions on archeology and 1715 Spanish treasure fleet.

Taffi Fisher, daughter of Mel Fishers, opened the museum in December 1992.

The museum includes a functional conservation lab used to preserve artifacts recovered underwater with an observation window for viewing conservation work from inside the museum.

Mel Fisher began his career as a full-time treasure hunter in Vero Beach when he moved there with his wife Dolores and their family from California in 1963.

Mel spent the next seven years successfully recovering the 1715 Fleet, a fleet of sunken treasure-filled ships that sank off the coast, which is why the area was called “Florida’s Treasure Coast.” .

He then discovered the main pier of the Nuestra Seora de Atocha in July 1985. It is the greatest underwater treasure in history. Mel’s family continues to search for the remaining cargo of the Atocha today.

Visit the Mel Fisher Treasure Museum and immerse yourself in history. The experience is both educational and exciting, you can even lift an authentic Atocha gold bar. Join the millions of people who have witnessed this spectacular collection of cultural artefacts and treasures recovered from the depths of the ocean.

‘TODAY IS THE DAY!’

Mel Fisher, a dreamer, a visionary, a legend and above all, the greatest treasure hunter in the world! Mel Fisher did what many didn’t – he made his dream come true in his lifetime.

Every day, he insists: “Today is the day”! His mantra continues to inspire the search for the remains of the treasure of Nuestra Senora de Atocha and Santa Margarita, the Spanish galleons that sank in a hurricane on September 6, 1622, near Key West, Florida.

Mel Fisher suffered many personal losses to keep his dream alive during his 16 years of research and endured more than 100 legal battles that ended in victory in the United States Supreme Court.

ABOVE VIDEO: Take a tour of the Mel Fisher Treasure Museum in Sebastian and immerse yourself in the world-class home of the Sunken Treasure. Join Space Coast Dailys Giles Malone and Museum Director Nichole Johanson as they showcase the spectacular collection of cultural artifacts and treasures recovered from the depths of the ocean.

The riches that Mel Fisher, his team and the investors had worked so hard for all these years were finally theirs.

The $ 450 million treasure cache or “Atocha Mother Lode” would be found on that momentous day, July 20, 1985.

More than 40 tons of silver and gold have been located, including more than 100,000 Spanish silver coins called “eight pieces”, gold coins, Colombian emeralds, silver and gold artifacts and over 1,000 silver bullion.

The immensity of Atocha’s treasure is astounding.

On July 24, 1715, a fleet of eleven Spanish galleons and one French ship sailed from Havana, Cuba to Spain. All Spanish ships perished in a storm off the east coast of Florida, near present-day Sebastian. Seven hundred lives and over 14 million pesos of treasures have been lost.

Another ship, the Atocha, suffered a similar fate in 1622. On July 20, 1985, after 16 years of searching, a rescue team led by Mel Fisher recovered the mother seam of the Atocha, from its exile of nearly 370 years on the ocean floor constituting the greatest discovery in the history of treasure recovery, both in archaeological and commercial terms.

During the search for the Atocha, Fisher and his crew also discovered and surveyed treasures on the Atocha’s sister ship, the Santa Margarita, and an English slave ship, the Henrietta Marie, as well as the near 1715 fleet. by Sebastian.

As you enter the Mel Fishers Treasure Museum, you will join the millions of people who have witnessed the most spectacular collection of Spanish artifacts and treasures ever assembled.

You will have the opportunity to see the treasure, still discovered from the 1715 fleet, the Atocha and the Santa Margarita, growing in quantity and in spectacle in our recent exhibition of recoveries. Feel the weight of a massive gold bar salvaged from the depths of the ocean.

A visit to the Mel Fishers Treasure Museum offers you the opportunity to own a piece of history, unique gold escudos or silver reales in fine jewelry settings, museum quality recreations as well as other nautical gifts from the gift shop.

The Mel Fisher Treasure Museum is located at 1322 US Route 1, Sebastian, Florida. CLICK HERE or call 772-589-9875 for more information.

BREVARD COUNTY MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA From interactive animal encounters to wine tasting, Obloy Family Ranch has something for just about everyone.

After many isolated weeks at home throughout the spring and summer, odds are a lot of us are feeling a little bit crazy.

If you’re looking for something easy, outdoor, and fun to do this summer that keeps you close to home and won’t break the bank, consider heading to North Merritt Island for a visit to Obloy Family Ranch.

From interactive animal encounters to wine tasting, the Ranch has something for just about everyone. Obloy Family Ranch features include:

A fully interactive children’s zoo with a large family of friendly farm animals, exotic and rescue animals that visitors love

Friendly, well-trained equestrian trails and horses that visitors can ride

VIP visits with animals

Hayrides, tractor, train and monster truck rides

Rental of chalets in the countryside for overnight stays

The Obloy Saloon for tasty BBQ & Barn Stall Winery for a wide selection of local wines

Full access, fully stocked freshwater fishing (equipment available for hire, if required)

A mechanical bull and a large outdoor play area

A beautiful event barn designed to host all kinds of meetings

Birthday parties, excursions, weddings and other special events and much more

Enjoy the pleasures of a simpler era and old-fashioned summer good times at the Obloy Family Ranch.

Hours: Monday Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Website: obloyfamilyranch.com

Phone: 321-848-2486

Facebook / Instagram: @ObloyFamilyRanch

The Obloy Family Ranch is located on a historic property on Merritt Island, which dates back to the 1890s when it functioned as a navel orange grove and then became one of Florida’s first alligator ranches.

In 2015, the Obloy family purchased the ranch and helped transform the property into a wildlife sanctuary and farm, adding horseback riding trails, restoring and restocking the freshwater ponds and adding a new location. events, the Barn Stall Winery & Wedding Barn.

We are focused on wildlife preservation and education in values ​​on conservation, culture and history, said Samantha Skinner.

We love our animals! They are the best, friendliest and most unique furry, scaly, and feathered friends we could ask for. With a lot of loving and loving care given to these animals, they are healthy and able to give love while living a stress free life on the ranch.

THE OBLOY FAMILY RANCH is located at 165 Gator Drive on Merritt Island. For more information call 321-848-2486 or email [email protected]

CLICK HERE FOR THE NEWS OF THE COUNTY OF BREVARD