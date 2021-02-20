83, Jhund, Atrangi Re, and other Bollywood biggies set 2021 release dates

Ayushmann Khurranas Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Sidharth Malhotra star Shershaah are among other films to announce theatrical releases this year



The big screen experience is set to return with Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh announcing release dates for their upcoming films.

It was a filled, star-studded Friday for Bollywood with many filmmakers and studios revealing new release dates for their films, finally moving from a period of no theatrical activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Akshay Kumar will star in three films that will debut in theaters this year.

The lead actor for the actor is Bellbottom, a spy thriller slated for release on May 28. Produced by Vashu Bhagnanis Pooja Entertainment, the film is set in the 1980s and about one of India’s forgotten heroes. Starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, Bellbottom was one of the first Bollywood films to resume production amid the pandemic.

Kumar, 53, will also play a special role in filmmaker Aanand L Rais AtrangiRe, starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film reunites Dhanush and Rai after their 2013 critical hit, Raanjhanaa, and will be released on August 6.

An image of Atrangi Re

The actors’ third project is Prithviraj, supported by Yash Raj Films. The film has locked a release date of November 5.

Kumars Sooryavanshi’s highly anticipated crime drama, which was delayed last year due to the pandemic, is expected to hit screens in 2021. However, the filmmakers have yet to announce an official date. .

Bachchan, 78, has announced that his sports film Jhund will open on June 18. The film marks the Hindi-language debut of filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, best known for the blockbuster Marathi Sairat and the critically acclaimed 2013 drama Fandry.

COVID has given us setbacks but it’s time to come back! Were back in theaters. Jhund is released on June 18, Bachchan tweeted. Backed by T-Series, Jhund features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a retired Nagpur-based sports teacher who started a football movement in the slums.

An image of Jhund

The film was previously scheduled for release in September of last year, but has been postponed due to the pandemic that has forced theaters across the country to close.

Ranveer Singhs 83 will also see the light of day as the film will now be released on June 4.

The film chronicles the Indian cricket teams’ first World Cup victory under Kapil Dev in 1983, when they beat the West Indies in the final to win the championship. 83 will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, 83 was yet another major film that was delayed due to the 2020 pandemic.

Ayushmann Khurrana has set July 9 as the release date for his romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Vaani Kapoor. The Abhishek Kapoor-directed film, billed as a progressive love story, will see the Section 15 actor try out the role of a cross-functional athlete.

Film production began in October 2020, and the crew packed the film in around 48 days in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui marks Abhishek Kapoors’ return to management three years after the romantic drama Kedarnath. This is the filmmakers’ first collaboration with Khurrana.

Meanwhile, actor Sidharth Malhotra-starring Shershaah, based on the life of Kargil’s hero Captain Vikram Batra, is set to hit screens on July 2. The film, which takes its title from the codename Vikram Batras, is directed by Vishnu Varadhan. Shershaah also plays Kiara Advani.

During the day, Bollywood also saw the release date announced for filmmaker Luv Ranjans’ next untitled film starring Ranbir Kapoor, which is set to premiere in theaters on March 18, 2022.

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor, who is making his acting debut. The still untitled film is produced by Ranjan and Ankur Gargs Luv Films and presented by T-Series Bhushan Kumar.

On Wednesday, YRF unveiled its list of five films to be released in 2021.

The films are: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor with Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar (March 19); Bunty Aur Babli 2 (April 23), Ranbir Kapoors Shamshera (June 25); Jayeshbhai Jordaar, with Ranveer Singh, (August 27); and Kumars Prithiviraj (November 5).