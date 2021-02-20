Entertainment
83, Jhund, Atrangi Re, and other Bollywood biggies set 2021 release dates
Ayushmann Khurranas Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Sidharth Malhotra star Shershaah are among other films to announce theatrical releases this year
The big screen experience is set to return with Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh announcing release dates for their upcoming films.
It was a filled, star-studded Friday for Bollywood with many filmmakers and studios revealing new release dates for their films, finally moving from a period of no theatrical activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read also | Get First Day First Show, our weekly cinema newsletter, delivered to your inbox. You can subscribe for free here
Akshay Kumar will star in three films that will debut in theaters this year.
The lead actor for the actor is Bellbottom, a spy thriller slated for release on May 28. Produced by Vashu Bhagnanis Pooja Entertainment, the film is set in the 1980s and about one of India’s forgotten heroes. Starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, Bellbottom was one of the first Bollywood films to resume production amid the pandemic.
Kumar, 53, will also play a special role in filmmaker Aanand L Rais AtrangiRe, starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film reunites Dhanush and Rai after their 2013 critical hit, Raanjhanaa, and will be released on August 6.
An image of Atrangi Re
The actors’ third project is Prithviraj, supported by Yash Raj Films. The film has locked a release date of November 5.
Kumars Sooryavanshi’s highly anticipated crime drama, which was delayed last year due to the pandemic, is expected to hit screens in 2021. However, the filmmakers have yet to announce an official date. .
Bachchan, 78, has announced that his sports film Jhund will open on June 18. The film marks the Hindi-language debut of filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, best known for the blockbuster Marathi Sairat and the critically acclaimed 2013 drama Fandry.
COVID has given us setbacks but it’s time to come back! Were back in theaters. Jhund is released on June 18, Bachchan tweeted. Backed by T-Series, Jhund features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a retired Nagpur-based sports teacher who started a football movement in the slums.
An image of Jhund
The film was previously scheduled for release in September of last year, but has been postponed due to the pandemic that has forced theaters across the country to close.
Ranveer Singhs 83 will also see the light of day as the film will now be released on June 4.
The film chronicles the Indian cricket teams’ first World Cup victory under Kapil Dev in 1983, when they beat the West Indies in the final to win the championship. 83 will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, 83 was yet another major film that was delayed due to the 2020 pandemic.
Ayushmann Khurrana has set July 9 as the release date for his romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Vaani Kapoor. The Abhishek Kapoor-directed film, billed as a progressive love story, will see the Section 15 actor try out the role of a cross-functional athlete.
Film production began in October 2020, and the crew packed the film in around 48 days in Chandigarh.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui marks Abhishek Kapoors’ return to management three years after the romantic drama Kedarnath. This is the filmmakers’ first collaboration with Khurrana.
Meanwhile, actor Sidharth Malhotra-starring Shershaah, based on the life of Kargil’s hero Captain Vikram Batra, is set to hit screens on July 2. The film, which takes its title from the codename Vikram Batras, is directed by Vishnu Varadhan. Shershaah also plays Kiara Advani.
During the day, Bollywood also saw the release date announced for filmmaker Luv Ranjans’ next untitled film starring Ranbir Kapoor, which is set to premiere in theaters on March 18, 2022.
The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor, who is making his acting debut. The still untitled film is produced by Ranjan and Ankur Gargs Luv Films and presented by T-Series Bhushan Kumar.
On Wednesday, YRF unveiled its list of five films to be released in 2021.
The films are: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor with Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar (March 19); Bunty Aur Babli 2 (April 23), Ranbir Kapoors Shamshera (June 25); Jayeshbhai Jordaar, with Ranveer Singh, (August 27); and Kumars Prithiviraj (November 5).
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]