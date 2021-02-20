Jordan Spieth delivers another star performance at Genesis





Jordan Spieth reversed the scenario. Instead of a weekly update on his shocking descent up the official world rankings over the past three years, Spieth has turned the page and has become a daily front page occupant for the past three weeks. With his second straight record of 3 under 68, the former world No.1 and three-time major champion continued his ramp out of the abyss and entered the contention on Friday at the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club. Looking for his first win since the 2017 British Open at the Royal Birkdale, the 11 PGA Tour title winner tied for fourth place when he signed his card, six strokes behind leader Sam Burns. Overall, very happy with today’s hitting the ball, said Spieth. I feel like today was almost the highest score I could have shot and that’s really a good sign for things to come. Photos: Genesis Invitational 2021 at Riviera Country Club



see 23 images After appearing at times lost since mid-2018, Spieth has now broken par in nine of his last 10 laps and is 38 under in the stretch. He’s taken at least some of the 54-hole lead in his last two tournaments and has finished tied for fourth at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and tied for third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He looks more comfortable on the ball, more confident on the fairways. The two-way miss was not his unpleasant and painful 15e club for three weeks now. After dropping to 92nd in the world ranking it is now 62nd with a ball. I did some questionable driver jumps but I drove the ball really really well today all the way to No 9, said Spieth, who despite only making 46% of his fairways in regulation, has reached 78% of its greens in regulation. My ball hit was really solid and my bogeys were just, you know, just being in the wrong place on the 18th, which can happen, and I missed about a sixfooter. Obviously Sam has had success on the greens and everywhere else, but it’s not like you can chase people on this golf course. So I’m happy with where I am, but just eliminate a few minor mistakes here and there and try to keep the cards clean on weekends and let the rest fend for themselves. Genesis Invitational:Ranking| Pictures | Departure times, TV info Despite his recovery in form, Spieth has not changed his expectations. No, and they never should no matter what, he said. I try to improve myself every day, to make everything feel better every day and to be able to be a little bit focused on the outside rather than the swing. The more I can change that direction and eventually where it can be 100%, the better off I will be. I am in good shape. Try to get closer to my head by the end of tomorrow, that will be the goal.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos