FIX and REPLACE Blizzard Arcade Collection Brings Back the Games That Led to the Creation of Blizzard Entertainment | Business

ARCADE BLIZZARD COLLECTION REPORT THE GAMES THAT LEAD TO THE CREATION OF BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT

Improved versions of The Lost Vikings ®, Rock N Roll Racing ®,and Blackthorne ®now available on Battle.net ®, Nintendo Switch ™, PlayStation ® 4 and Xbox One

Thirty years ago, a newly formed games studio made up of a handful of software developers set out to create the types of games they themselves loved to play. Among their first creations were The Lost Vikings , Rock N Roll Races , and Blackthorne each garnering critical acclaim and reflecting the early design principles of the company soon to become Blizzard Entertainment. Today, Blizzard is proud to announce the Blizzard Arcade Collection, a digital bundle of his original hits, updated and now available for Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (also PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S via backward compatibility).

On a Windows PC, the Blizzard Arcade Collection is part of The Celebration Collection, a bundle of commemorative items for Blizzard games that was released earlier this month to mark the company’s 30th anniversary. (Players who have already made this purchase will automatically receive the Blizzard arcade collection. ) A version of this bundle is also coming to consoles today as a The Blizzard collection for the 30 years of celebration.

The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne finally allowed us to continue creating Warcraft, Diablo, and StarCraft, so we thought that Blizzard Arcade Collection would be a fun and fitting way to go back to our roots as a business, said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. Many Blizzard players around the world fondly remember their time with these games and often asked us to bring them back for modern platforms, so they were delighted that they weren’t doing it just with this release. , but to enhance the experience with new features available for the first time in every game.

The games in the Blizzard Arcade Collection come to their Original editions and also improved Definitive editions (details below), each version including custom key mapping and the ability to rewind up to 10 seconds. The original editions of The Lost Vikings and Blackthorne also include watch mode, which allows players to watch part of the game and take control at all times. The ability to save progress anywhere is also included in all versions of every game except the Definitive Edition of Rock N Roll Race. A display of bonus materials complete the Arcade Blizzard Collection, including game art, development resources, unused content, lore, interviews, etc.

Nostalgia, refined

Each entry into the Blizzard Arcade Collection emphasizes fun, personality, and detail at the heart of all Blizzard games. The games are all hugely engaging, offering a glimpse into what would evolve into Blizzards’ iconic approach to satisfying gameplay, colorful design, and tongue-in-cheek humor.

In The Lost Vikings, Players take on the roles of Erik the Quick, Olaf the Stout, and Baelog the Fierce, three fearless Vikings who must use their abilities cooperatively to solve hundreds of puzzles, defeat their enemies, and lead a treacherous journey home. at their home. The definitive edition of The Lost Vikings brings together the best aspects of the various original console versions of the game, combining the superior audio and visual experience of the first version with the additional scenes and cutscenes, and support for up to three players in local co-op, which have been added in one later version.

With a series of trick racing circuits and an epic rock and metal soundtrack, Rock N Roll Races puts players behind the wheel in an exaggerated demolition racing experience. Players choose from a selection of drivers with different talents and choose from a set of customizable cars, each equipped with an evolving arsenal designed to help them outsmart and literally destroy the competition. The Definitive Edition adds environmental effects, such as snow and rain, and allows up to four players, compared to two in the Original Edition, to compete in local multiplayer. It also increases the number of circuits to 384 variations, supports 16: 9 resolution and adds actual recordings of songs from the classic soundtracks of the games, as well as new songs and new voiceover clips from Loudmouth Larry for that players can tear up the tracks.

Blackthorne focuses on the story of Kyle Blackthorne Vlaros, a deadly commando equipped with brute force, animal cunning, a mysterious past, and an increasingly powerful shotgun. As the eponymous main character, players must fight to claim their destiny, dodging and making their way through a futuristic 2D alien world overrun by mutant monsters and hordes of goblins, in a fierce effort to free its people. . The Definitive Edition of the game includes a Fog of War map that is uncovered as players explore each level.

The final editions also bring The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Races, and Blackthorne to a wider global audience than ever before, providing the first-ever opportunity for players around the world to play these foundational Blizzard experiences in Italian, Korean, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, and Simplified and Traditional Chinese, by en plus the French, German, Japanese and European Spanish versions that were previously available.

Now available on Battle.net ® and Digital Shops Console

The Windows PC version of Blizzard Arcade Collection is currently available exclusively on Battle.net as part of The Celebration Collection (stand-alone purchase not available). On consoles, the Blizzard Arcade Collection can be found on Nintendo eShop, PlayStation ® Store and Xbox Store as part of The Blizzard collection for the 30 years of celebration, or as a standalone purchase (SRP $ 19.99). *

To learn more about the Arcade Blizzard Collection, visit https://news.blizzard.com/blizzard. For artwork and other items, visit https://blizzard.gamespress.com.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for success stories including World of warcraft, Fireplace®, Overwatch®, the Warcraft®, StarCraft® and Diablo® franchises and multi-franchises Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. ( www.blizzard.com ), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a leading entertainment software developer and publisher renowned for creating some of the most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-three # 1 games † and several Game of the Year awards. The company’s online gaming service, Battle.net ®, is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

* In Korea, the Blizzard Arcade Collection is only available for Windows PCs. In Japan, the Blizzard 30 Years Celebration Collection is only available for Nintendo Switch

Sales and / or downloads based on internal company records and reports from major distributors

