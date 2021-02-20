15 Bollywood brides to be inspired by your own ‘Din Shagna Da’





If you are about to get married and are looking for some inspiration for a wedding outfit, this article is for you. Take inspiration from these gorgeous Bollywood brides who took the internet by storm with their bride avatar. 1. Dia Mirza Dia Mirza recently tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. And, she looked like a dream in a red silk bridal sareeofRaw mango. 2. Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in December 2017. Sheworea light pink Sabyascahi lehenga and we just couldn’t take our eyes off her. 3. Deepika Padukone Deepika and Ranveer Singh took their wedding vows at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018. The actressthreadeda beautiful red Sabyasachi lehenga. 4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka married Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018 and sheselectedan all red Sabyasachi lehenga for her Hindu wedding ceremony. Stunning! 5. Neha Dhupia Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in an intimate ceremony in May 2018. And, she selected an elegant pink lehenga from Anita Dongre’s 2018 collection that was extremely beautiful. 6. Kajal Aggarwal lehenga that she paired with a scalloped flocal Dupatta. Actress Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu, a businessman, in October 2020. And she looked like an absolute stunning in an ornate Anamika Khannathat she paired with a scalloped flocal 7. Sonam Kapoor lehenga by Anuradha Vakil who made her look like an Indian princess. Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018. And, she opted for a traditional red and goldby Anuradha Vakil who made her look like an Indian princess. 8. Biapasha Basu Bipasha Basu married actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016. And, for the big day, Bipasha opted for a traditional red and goldbridal setby Sabyasachi. 9. Neha Kakkar Singer Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh in October 2020 during the lockdown. She looked like a doll in a pastel colorful floral lehenga by Sabyasachi. Agreed? 10. Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony in October 2012. And, sheworethe bride of her stepmother Sharmila Tagore sharara this added royal charm to her look. 11. Gauhar Khan Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan tied the knot in a dream ‘nikah’ ceremony with Zaid Darbar in December 2020. She opted for apersonalizedoutfitted by fashion designer Saira Shakira from Pakistan and we are in awe. 12. Shilpa Shetty Actress Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. And, she wore a redsareeby ace designer Tarun Tahiliani at his wedding. 13.Preity Zinta Preity Zinta tied the knot with financial analyst Gene Goodenough in November 2016. And, she watchedsuperbin a redManish Malhotra lehenga. Absolutely stunning! 14.Genelia D’Souza Genelia married her boyfriend and longtime actor Ritiesh Deshmukh in February 2012. And, sheoptedfor a bespoke red sari by Neeta Lulla for her Maharastrian wedding. Source: www.xappie.com 15.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai tied the knot with actor Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007 in an intimate ceremony. She chose a golden kanjeevaram sareedesignedby Neeta Lulla which was adorned with Swarovski crystals and gold threads which made her radiant. Source: www.freepressjournal.in What outfit did you like the most?







