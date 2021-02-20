Godzilla vs Kong once repeated an original movie mistake





Kong’s Ax in Godzilla vs. Kong shows the MonsterVerse repeating a mistake from their original fight in Toho’s 1962 crossover film.

Kongs ax in Godzilla vs. Kong shows the MonsterVerse repeating a mistake from the original fight of the two pop culture icons. In 1962, Toho published King Kong vs. Godzilla, which saw the two creatures engage in an epic showdown in Japan. The outcome of their battle is still disputed today. King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962) ended with the two monsters falling into the ocean, but only King Kong was shown emerging from the water. It left the audience with the impression that Kong was the winner. However, since the film didn’t take a strong stance on it, the ending was hotly debated by fans, with a lot of feeling that Godzilla just stayed underwater. The controversy persisted, even when Toho gave Kong the victory in a synopsis. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Godzilla vs. Kong’s Aircraft Carrier Battle Is Bad For Kong One of the issues fans had with the movie was How? ‘Or’ What Kong won, thanks to his electrical powers. In the film, Kong was fueled by a lightning bolt that allowed him to rise from the ashes of defeat and fight Godzilla. The energy he received from lightning also allowed him to emit bursts of electricity from his fingertips. It was thanks to this power that Kong was able to turn the tide of the battle. If it hadn’t been for this, he probably would have stayed ashore and the conflict would have ended. As for Godzilla vs. Kong, it has become evident that the MonsterVerse equivalent of the Electric Powers of the King Kongs from their original fight is the ax. Kongs Ax, a weapon crafted from a Titan bone and one of Godzillas ‘tail spikes, is somehow capable of catching Godzillas’ atomic blast. He may have other powerful abilities as well, given that he shines in the trailer. Either way, it’s clear that the weapon is much more than just a giant melee weapon. What this means for Godzilla vs. Kong is that his move in the same direction that Toho went with King Kong in the 1962 film. Rather than having the two monsters fight as they are, both films must have made some big, sudden changes to Kong. And no more King Kong vs. Godzilla or Godzilla vs. Kong stopped at just giving Kong a sizable upgrade. As fun as it may be to see the King of Skull Island wield a giant ax with Godzilla powers, it’s not really a traditional part of Kongs’ character. It would be more interesting to see who would win between them without new factors changing the outcome. The fact that Kong had to rely on a whole new power to win hurt the end of the original films, and Godzilla vs. Kong now makes a similar error. Hopefully the movie at least finds a way to get the ax out of the equation for the final minutes of the fight. A shot in the trailer of Godzilla and Kong facing the ax on the ground suggests that this may well be the route the MonsterVerse movie will take. More: What Could Rodan’s Hidden Role Be In Godzilla Vs Kong WandaVision Episode 7 Post Credits Scene Explained

