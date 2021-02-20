IRVINE, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 19, 2021 –

Beyond the dark portal into the shattered kingdom of Outland, the armies of the Demonic Burning Legion prepare for an invasion that threatens the entire world of Azeroth. Later this year, World of warcraft players will return to the Fel Ruin of Hellfire Peninsula to stop the incursion at its source; rediscover what lies beneath the fungal forests of Zangarmarsh; and face Illidan the traitor once more Burning Crusade Classic Authentic, Blizzard Entertainments reenactment of the acclaimed premier World of warcraft expansion.

Return to Outland to face off against Illidan the Traitor in Blizzard Entertainment’s World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic, coming later this year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The World of warcraft the community made it clear they wanted WoW Classic, and now they are eager to continue their journey to The Burning Crusadesaid J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. Since the launch of WoW Classic and as we roll out content updates we’ve learned a lot about what gamers expect from an experience like this in 2021. We’ve built on that to make sure new adventures players in Outland are as epic as ever, whether they’re making a round trip through Dark Portal or joining us for the very first time.

Burning Crusade Classic builds on the epic foundation of World of Warcraft Classic, offering players the opportunity to experience the next legendary chapter of the Warcraft saga. With the launch and over the course of content updates to follow, the recreation will bring back features from the 2007 original, including:

The Broken Kingdom of Outland: Cross the boulders and treacherous spiers of the Blades Edge Mountains, where even dragons are afraid to roam; hunt alongside uncorrupted Maghar orcs among the floating islands of Nagrand; fight the demonic agents of the Legion in the shadow of the Black Temple; and much more.

Two new playable races: Fight for the Horde as blood elves, in search of a new source of the Arcane Power that once supported them, or join the Alliance as a draenei, exiles from Outland in search of a new home.

Gather at the gates of the arena: Gather your most trusted allies and prove your PvP prowess in 2v2, 3v3 or 5v5 battles in arenas such as the Ring of Trials and Circle of Blood.

Take wings on flying mounts: Soar through the chaotic skies of Netherstorm and fly over the criminally-stricken Shadowmoon Valley with the introduction of flying mounts to Outland.

Master difficult raids and dungeons: Conquer 5-player dungeons located in the crystalline fortress of Tempest Dungeon and the Caverns of Time, where heroes bear witness to Azeroth’s past. Raid the Haunted Halls of Karazhan with 10 players, and over time prepare for a decisive showdown against Kiljaeden on the 25-player Sunwell Plateau.

New options for heroes: Sculpt power gems to plug into player gear with Jewelery profession; choose between the Aldor or Scryer factions in Shattrath and earn their unique rewards; to create a paladin on the Horde or a shaman on the Alliance; and more.

Before entering the Dark Portal, players will have a choice for each of their WoW Classic characters: to progress towards Burning Crusade era with the rest of the heroes of the Horde and the Alliance on their realm, or to continue to venture into the original WoW Classic content on all new Classic period upcoming servers with the deployment of Burning Crusade Classic. Players who want to experience the best of both worlds will have the option to clone each WoW Classic character as an optional paid service, allowing each hero to venture into Burning CrusadeClassic while their copies continue their original adventure on a kingdom of the classical era. Further details on each type of kingdom and available character options will be provided at a later date.

For players who do not have characters ready for the journey beyond the Dark Portal and wish to venture into Outland with their friends, Blizzard will also be offering an optional level 58 character enhancement service closer to the launch of the extensions. To help preserve the integrity of player achievements WoW Classic, this boost will not be usable on Classic Era realms or on new Blood Elf or Draenei races; In addition, players will be limited to improving only one character per World of warcraft Account. More details, including details on pricing and availability, will be announced at a later date.

Like with WoW Classic, access to Burning Crusade Classic will be included in existing players World of warcraft subscriptions at no additional cost. In the near future, Blizzard Entertainment will launch a beta test for Burning Crusade Classic, inviting players to share their thoughts on the experience and ensure that the expansion strikes the best possible balance between authenticity and fun. More information about the beta test, including how to register, will be announced at a later date.

For more information on Burning Crusade Classic, visit www.wowclassic.com.

Assets are available on blizzard.gamespress.com/World-of-Warcraft.

