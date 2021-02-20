Ahsoka may choose Aladdin actor as Ezra Bridger





Mena Massoud in Aladdin Disney

Well, we’re in low season for the Disney Plus Star Wars shows right now, and we might not be seeing the next one for quite a while due to COVID delays. But we know a ton of different shows coming up, including a spin-off of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, starring the Jedi who appeared in the second season of the shows, and helmed several seasons of the Clone Wars animated series, now played by Rosario Dawson. We got a glimpse of Ahsokas’ current mission, which it was at the end of Rebels, trying to locate Grand Admiral Thrawn, perhaps the most powerful Imperial in the galaxy at the moment Ahsoka and Sabine were looking for Ezra Bridger, a powerful young Jedi, and it seems likely that that search will continue in his series, and that Ezra himself will come forward at some point. Now there is a new Kessel Run transmissions report which claims Aladdin actor Mena Massoud will play Ezra Bridger, with others saying he’s simply the frontrunner for the role instead. No official source has confirmed this at this point, so take this as you will. Massoud was the titular star of Disney’s hit Aladdin, and a sequel is reportedly in the works. Massoud has already declared that it was strangely difficult to find a job after Aladdin, because despite playing in a mega-fan like this, it seemed like no one wanted to throw him into anything else, or even give him an audition: UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Actor Mena Massoud visits “Home & … [+] Family “at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 23, 2020 in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Paul Archuleta / Getty Images) Getty Images

I’m a little tired of being quiet about this, he said. I want people to know it’s not always dandelions and roses when you do something like Aladdin. He must have won millions. He must receive all these offers. It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since the release of Aladdin. The idea was that as a young actor from the Middle East, he was not offered the same opportunities as his white colleagues, but if these Ahsoka rumors are true, that could be about to change. It’s easy to see him slip perfectly into the role of an older Ezra, who would probably be in his late 20s or early 30s in this timeline I believe. Massoud is 29 years old. Ezra Disney

Previously, we’ve seen actors like Rahul Kohli hint at the job heavily, despite being a bit older at 35, and I think Massoud might be the better choice. But whether that happens is unclear, but whatever it is, Ahsoka should have two actors of color in her head. If Sabine is meant to be a staple of the show, so is probably her. It can be a little difficult at times to identify races based on Clone Wars / Rebels style animation, but I imagine they can choose a Latina or Asian actress like Sabine. Rosario Dawson plays well, an alien race, but she’s Cuban and Puerto Rican. Sabine Disney xd

Of all of Disney's upcoming Star Wars projects, I think few will get more attention than Ahsoka as they start to come together. More news to come, and maybe we'll have an official word on Ezra soon.







