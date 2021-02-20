Former Malvern Resident Stars in Hollywood Film | Local News

Transplanted to Los Angeles, singer-songwriter and film actress Jillian Shea Spaeder is happy to be back in this region where she grew up, even though she can’t wait to get back to acting in California.

I love Wawa, she says. It’s delicious, and we don’t have anything like it in the west.

But I miss the madness when in Malvern. I miss the LA sun

The multi-hyphenated stars in the new Godmothered movie. She even made a short film and one of her own music videos. She worked for several years on the Disney series, Walk the Prank.

I love being on set, acting and making movies, the 18-year-old said recently in a phone interview. I love playing different characters and living different lives.

She enjoys working in the creative environment of Southern California. She’s back in Malvern due to the pandemics that interrupt most films.

It is a joy to be with hundreds of people who are very talented in what they do and in their specific passion, said Spaeder. I like to know more about the different trades on the set.

Growing up in a family of musicians, Spaeder has always been a performer, doing basement shows for family and friends as a child, then hopping on stage to sing a few songs with her parents’ band. She is also an accomplished singer-songwriter who has written and released 10 songs, with an album slated for later this year.

Did Spaeder always know that was it?

I have always loved music and the theater, she says. I never considered doing anything else.

This is exactly what I was going to do with my life.

While recording Walk the Prank, she learned 20 pages of dialogue a day.

I like to fully become the character I play, she says. You can almost jump to where you need to be.

Movie props aren’t what they once were. Today Spaeder speaks to a tennis ball in front of a green CGI screen and the action behind it is picked up later. The tennis ball acts as a visual reference point for something or someone who will be cropped later.

When you talk to a tennis ball it gets weird but you get used to it.

Watch it later, and it almost feels like a different movie you’ve never seen before.

While Godmother is a comedy, Spaeder enjoys immersing himself in drama the most.

The drama played feels more real, she said. It’s easier to get in touch with your emotions without being silly.

But playing comedy is a joy.

I really like comedy – this is the best set to make everyone happy most of the time in a light environment.

The actors tend to be very funny people which makes it a fun place.

Spaeder lives in Los Angeles with his parents most of the time. She regularly meets other stars but says the atmosphere is very cold.

Everyone in Los Angeles is somehow connected to the industry, she said.

Spaeder loves to dream of one day settling in the Hollywood Hills.

I drive windy and narrow roads for fun, she said of driving in her Acura. These are the most beautiful views in the world.

Pre-teen, Spaeder performed locally at the Media Theater des Misérables and Peoples Light in Cinderella.

She feeds on the energy of the audience and loves to hear the applause.

It’s very gratifying at the end of the show when they say they liked it, that they had a great time seeing it, she said. It’s great to know at the end of the day that you made people smile.

The enthusiasm of the Spaeders is contagious.

At 59, I still don’t know what to do. Well done to Spaeder for seeking and fulfilling his dreams at such a young age.

May she shine like the star she’s become.

You can check out @jilliansheaspaeder on Instagram or visit www.jillianshea.com or even watch her sing a “Godmothered” song on Youtube.

Bill Rettew is a Chester County native and weekly columnist. The closest to show business was telling duck jokes on the Delaware River. You can contact him at [email protected]