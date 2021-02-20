UCLA gymnastics have the best score of the season in loss in Utah – Daily News

There is an emphasis on visualization in UCLA gymnastics. As the Friday night meet in Salt Lake City approached, the gymnasts got to see pointy toes, flowing choreography, all before performing. But above all, they were trying to manifest themselves.

Although the Bruins fell to Utah’s third spot, 197.225-197.100, they scored more than 49 points on all four events and were able to manifest their best team score of the season on national television.

Personally, I have (visualized) a lot. I feel like this week was just going out there and doing our gymnastics, with no extra pressure, just getting us done, said Chae Campbell. As for the team, we all know the importance of visualization and our coach just got into it this week, and I feel like we all really bought into that idea, and it paid off. .

The No.14 UCLA (4-1 overall, 3-1 Pac-12) found himself chasing Utah (7-1, 4-0) throughout the competition and was able to win in the final test. They have scored 49.4+ in their last two events, gaining 49.400 on floor and a season record 49.425 on beam, but Sydney Soloski of Utah had a 9.25 on floor, the final routine of the season. evening, to lock the victory of the Utes.

Campbell, a freshman, however, had the best score of the night on floor, with a 9.950. The score helped her win the all-around title with a 39.425 which tied her career best score.

Margzetta Frazier, another all-around competitor, won beam for the first time in her college career with a score of 9.925 and was second on vault with a new career high (9.875). Frazier totaled a season high of 39.450.

On the morning of the meeting, Frazier received additional motivation in the form of a call from Janet Jackson, one of his idols and the artist featured in the music of his floor routine.

What I was saying to Janet is that she’s the reason I love gymnastics, not because of the gymnastics itself but because I make everything a performance, Frazier said. And I do my best to make your performance entertaining, and that’s because of her.

The Bruins got off to a good start in the first rotation, scoring 49.100 on uneven bars, led by a season record winning 9.900 from Nia Dennis and a career-high 9.875 from rookie Sara Ulias. Utah, meanwhile, totaled 49.300 on vault, paced by Alexia Burchs 9.975.

UCLA hit five solid 9.8+ marks on the jump to score 49.175 in the second rotation. Fraziers 9.875 was the Bruins’ best score and Campbell contributed a 9.850, while Pauline Tratz and Kendal Poston added 9.825s and Dennis a 9.800. The Utes increased their advantage to 98.525-98.275 after scoring 49.225 on uneven bars.

The Bruins came back roaring to the floor drill on the third rotation, reducing the lead to just a tenth of a point after a 49,400-team performance. Emma Andres kicked off with her second consecutive 9.825. Sekai Wright followed with a career high of 9.875, and Tratz tied his season record with a 9.900. After a 9.850 from Frazier, Campbell succeeded with his 9.950. After Utah scored 49.250 on beam, the stage was set for another close battle in the final rotation, with the Utes on the ground and the Bruins on the beam.

The Bruins changed their roster in the event after Dennis became a late scratch. Dennis, who won the uneven bars (9.900), went out of bounds during his floor routine. She did not compete on the beam and UCLA reported that she was suffering from dehydration.

Nicole Shapiro stepped in at the last minute and scored 9.725 on her debut in the season.

It was like, Nikki, you’re in it. And since the warm-up, I haven’t felt her aggressive on the beam. I felt, you know, that she was being careful, that she didn’t want to make a mistake, coach Chris Waller said. But when her name was called and it was time to go for real, it was a different Nikki. She stepped up, she remained aggressive.

Samantha Sakti was second on beam (9.900) after struggling in the last two meetings.

We knew we had to crush him on the beam to win this thing, Waller said. And we lived through that time, and for her to go up there and do one of her best routines at UCLA was a huge step forward for her, huge. It wasn’t luck.

Poston started off with one of his most powerful beam routines in history, scoring a season high of 9.875. Sakti, Frazier and Shapiro did their thing, and two freshmen closed it: Frida Esparza lost a 9.875 and Campbell finished with a 9.850 to put pressure on Utahs Soloski to join the final routine.

UCLA is fortunate enough to visualize yet another win on February 27 by hosting Oregon State at the Pauley Pavilion.