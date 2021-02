Kartik Aaryan experiences FOMO due to influx of Bollywood movie release dates, shares hilarious post

Kartik Aaryan shared a hilarious post on Instagram as release dates for several Bollywood films were announced over the past week. See it here. PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 20, 2021 7:32 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan appears to be undergoing a huge amount of FOMO (fear of missing out) as release dates for several Bollywood films are announced. On Friday, the release dates of at least six highly anticipated films were revealed, including the film Luv Ranjans starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Bellbottom, 83, Atrangi Re, Jhund and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Shershaah’s release date was announced on Saturday. Referring to the influx of release dates, Kartik shared a hilarious post on Instagram. With a photo of him staring in the distance, he wrote, Meri koi’s release date announces nahi ho rahi kya (aren’t any of my movies release dates announced)? Currently, Kartik has a number of interesting projects in the works including Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dhamaka. He will also headline an action film directed by Om Raut. Reports suggest he is also in talks for a film based on real events, directed by Hansal Mehta. Earlier this week, Yash Raj Films announced their list of films hitting theaters this year – Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Prithviraj. See also: Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia go dashing in new video, reveal romance As theaters still struggle to attract audiences amid the Covid-19 pandemic, news of the release of major films has come as a relief for theater owners. There are five big box office clashes to watch out for – Salman Khans Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai vs. John Abrahams Satyameva Jayate 2 in Eid, Akshay Kumars Bellbottom vs. Hollywood biggie Fast and Furious 9 on May 28, Sidharth Malhotras Shershaah vs. pan-Indian movie Major on July 2, Ram Charan and Jr NTRs RRR vs Maidan on Dussehra, and finally, Akshays Prithviraj vs Shahid Kapoors Jersey on Diwali. Related stories To close

